Fewer than a dozen people have applied for the highest-paying job at City Hall since the opening for the Santa Fe city manager job was posted Aug. 14.
The city is seeking a replacement for Erik Litzenberg, who this summer stepped down from the six-figure-salary administrative post.
“This is a job that has very, very high levels of responsibility and an enormous amount of pressure, stress, and I think a lot of people who are serious about it need to think hard about whether it’s something they want to take on,” Mayor Alan Webber said Wednesday.
Though Litzenberg had promised to stay to help Santa Fe’s first full-time mayor select a new manager, Santa Fe County announced eight days after Litzenberg declared his intention to depart that it had hired Litzenberg as its new fire chief and expected him to start Sept. 16.
Webber said the city’s hiring decision won’t be rushed.
“We have time to do this right,” he said. “This is not a search or an effort that is time-bound.”
The mayor said he hasn’t conducted any “formal interviews” and is “waiting to see what the search turns up.”
Among applicants so far are a paratransit operator with an associate degree in psychology, a convenience store manager who spelled it “convenient store” on her application and an orthodontics employee who said he’s looking for a new job because he needs “retirement benefits and paid time off.”
The job, advertised with a salary range of $118,600 to $177,900 a year, requires a bachelor’s degree and eight years “of increasingly responsible managerial experience in planning, organizing, directing and overseeing a large organization.”
It’s unclear how many Santa Fe residents applied for the job because the city redacted applicants’ addresses in documents released in response to a public records request. But it appears that more than half of the applicants are New Mexico residents.
These include:
• Johnny Montoya, a Santa Fe High School graduate who served as chief of staff for the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission from August 2008 to September 2014, when he resigned to work as state director of public policy for CenturyLink. In February, Montoya left CenturyLink to start his own government affairs business.
“I am currently the CEO of OnPoint Consulting,” he wrote in his application. “However, I have an eager desire to get back into the public sector.”
• Jeannie Kovacs, who has a master’s in business and public administration from Sul Ross State University in Texas, has been executive director of the Northern New Mexico College Foundation in Española since November 2018.
“I discovered in my legal review that the college was providing more support to the foundation than the foundation was to the college via scholarships,” she wrote in her application. “This occurrence has been taking place since 2008. The [college] finance team felt this may be in violation of the [New Mexico] anti-donation clause. All positions were terminated and staff is on [administrative] leave with pay.”
• Mary Lou Kern, Colfax County manager in Raton, wrote that she recently bought a home in Santa Fe and would like to move to the city.
“I am looking for an opportunity to continue my career in public service and natural resource management,” wrote Kern, who has a bachelor’s in agriculture science from New Mexico State University and owns and operates a 25,000-acre ranch in Maxwell.
• Robert Coleman, budget and grants manager for the city of Las Cruces since January 2016, previously worked as city manager and public works director for the city of Sunland Park in far Southern New Mexico.
At least four applicants are from out of state, including Scott Randall, general manager of PGA West Master Association, a master-planned country club community with six golf courses and more than 3,000 homes in La Quinta, Calif.
Randall, who has a bachelor’s in political science and public administration from Western Illinois University, has ties to New Mexico. He served as executive director of the Los Alamos Commerce and Development Corp. from April 2013 to July 2014. He also has served two stints as a city manager in Michigan and Missouri and once as a town manager in Colorado.
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.