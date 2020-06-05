Their long, silk, almost delicate tent-like structures fool an onlooker into thinking all is benign. It isn't.
The western tent caterpillar is the enemy — at least to the beautiful leaves of aspen trees.
The insect is back in the area, and though entomologists say they aren't deadly to aspens, they will denude foliage quickly.
"It looks bad, once they are done, but they will be done eating pretty soon," said Scott Bundy, a professor of entomology at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. "After that, the plants will recover. It will usually look bad for a couple of months and if people can deal with it for that long, the plant will start regrowing leaves. It usually does not lead to much of a health impact on the tree."
Nor do the caterpillar's tents harm the trees. Once insects move on to lay eggs and mature and become moths, the tents slowly erode.
The good news is, the caterpillars arrive in the spring and early summer and then pretty much disappear for a year — leaving the autumn colors without crawling, voracious pests.
Bundy said the caterpillars, upon hatching, began banding together as a communal group to construct the tent, spinning silk out of their mouths. The tent protects them from both inclement weather and predators, such as birds, which eat the caterpillars. It also serves to protect larvae during molting.
The caterpillars tend to spend most of the hot days in those tents, emerging around dusk to start feeding on trees. In the dark, Bundy said they release a pheromone — an insect version of perfume — as a trail behind them to lead them back to their communal bed.
After a couple months, they start leaving the tent one by one, encasing themselves in their own cocoons and then emerging as moths — not the same ones that visited Santa Fe earlier this season to bedevil us, but a more beautiful, short-lived version. After they mate, the female lays her eggs and then almost immediately dies. Her male compatriot follows suit shortly thereafter.
Bundy and other bug experts say that if you want to remove the tent from a tree, do not use chemical products, as they can damage the tree. Some experts say to put the entire tent in a big bucket of soapy water and that will kill the caterpillars.
Bundy said you could also choose to put the tent in your freezer. That'll kill them for sure, he said. But he said the caterpillars do serve as protein for predators and their fecal matter may provide trees with nitrogen.
So if you want to salvage the tent and caterpillars but get them out of your backyard, he jokingly suggested you take it down and deposit it "in the yard of a neighbor you don't like."
