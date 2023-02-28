As Santa Fe businessman and soccer enthusiast David Fresquez continues to pursue a partnership with the city to host an arena soccer team at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center's skating rink, the battle between turf and ice has intensified.
Fresquez, who owns Santa Fe Pro Soccer LLC, submitted a packet last week to the City Council providing more details on his plan for a franchise membership to Major Arena Soccer League 2, a regional league that includes the Rio Rancho-based New Mexico Runners. But the deal requires a lease with the city for use of the rink — transforming it with turf into what Fresquez describes as "the largest multi-purpose arena in Northern New Mexico" — for six home games during the league's winter 2023-24 season, beginning in December.
Ice skaters and hockey players have fiercely opposed Frequez's proposal, with many expressing fear that arena soccer will lead to more days with the Chavez Center ice rink covered in flooring or turf.
"My concern is if the city spends the amount of money it says it’s going to spend on all of the infrastructure needs and the increase in staffing, I just don’t buy that it’s going to be for only six days," said Tammy Berendzen, president of the Santa Fe Skating Club. "That doesn’t make sense to me."
Under Fresquez's plan, the city would contribute up to $221,000 for the venture, much of which is one-time spending for flooring and turf to place over the ice rink, as well as equipment. A quote in his proposal indicates the padded turf would be about $74,000 and the subfloor about $91,000. The list also includes soccer goals, a storage bin and an annual $30,000 sponsorship that would allow for free admission to games for children.
Santa Fe Pro Soccer would invest $333,000, his proposal states.
League Commissioner Chris Economides said there are a few different options for turning an ice rink into a soccer field. By purchasing and laying "subfloor" underneath the turf, it could become a "multipurpose arena," Economides said, but the city could lay turf without the subfloor to host a soccer game.
Fresquez said purchase of the subfloor, though more expensive, would potentially bring more people to the venue.
City Clerk Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic said city staff is currently reviewing Fresquez's proposal. The city has not yet signed a lease agreement for his team to use the Chavez Center, but city officials have written letters pledging support.
Fresquez says a Santa Fe soccer team would help cultivate community pride and boost the city's economy.
He insists the ice skaters, hockey teams, soccer team and even more groups can create a workable schedule to share the Chavez Center space.
"In other thriving communities … this is a totally normal thing that goes on," Fresquez said, adding in other cities, such facilities are shared for concerts, arena football and other events.
He met last summer with some hockey teams and others who use the ice rink, Fresquez said, and only began receiving pushback for the arena soccer plan after the city issued a Dec. 1 news release announcing the proposal.
On Feb. 8, dozens of hockey players, figure skaters, coaches and concerned parents converged on City Hall — some carrying homemade signs bearing phrases like, "Save the Rink!" — and urged the City Council to reconsider the partnership with Fresquez's franchise.
In the packet he submitted to city councilors Feb. 22, Fresquez included comments published in recent letters to the editor, columns, editorials and news articles regarding the arena soccer proposal and his own responses to bring to light what he called "the practice of systematic exclusion of community members from use of the Genoveva Chavez Community Center, specifically the soccer community."
Some of the comments suggested the city and Fresquez planned to take over the ice rink altogether. Fresquez wrote, "No plans, intentions or interests exist in taking over the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. Specifically, no plans exist by Arena Soccer enthusiasts to KICK-OUT either the skating or hockey enthusiasts. This is not true. However, plenty of energy has been directed to to KEEPING-OUT Arena Soccer enthusiasts and the soccer community from using the Center."
In one response, he wrote that a "small and privileged group" is committed to excluding the soccer community.
"The skating and hockey leadership is not open to share ice time," Fresquez wrote. He alleged they "have seriously drained resources from the Center."
"Furthermore, no plans or interest appear to exist by the skating and hockey leaders to move the Center's financial situation from Red to Black," he wrote.
In 2020, the city Parks and Recreation Department said the ice rink lost an average of $336,000 annually, and officials were considering keeping it closed or converting it to another use after the coronavirus pandemic.
Berendzen said, however, local ice skaters obtained public records that showed the city had failed to account for how much revenue it received from “ice arena user fees” and was actually losing just over $187,000 annually.
She called Fresquez's responses to the comments from letter writers "inflammatory, divisive and dishonest."
"I would remind Mr. Fresquez that the Chavez Center is a city facility, and one of the jobs of the city is to provide services for people that don’t always come out ahead," Berendzen said. "There’s lots of city money spent on parks, and they don’t make money."
The arena soccer league's season takes place during the busiest time at the ice rink, which hosts hockey teams at five age levels as well as figure skating and curling programs, she argued.
Major Arena Soccer League 2 teams plays on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Berendzen also raised concerns about Fresquez, who sits on the city's Economic Development Advisory Committee, receiving money from the Economic Development Department. She cited a Dec. 29 email from Economic Development Director Rich Brown that states $20,000 of the $30,000 city sponsorship was from the department and called it "deeply disturbing."
Brown wrote in an email Tuesday no money has been allocated for the endeavor and that the offer is tied to the team signing a lease with the city.
"ED Advisory Committee has no effect on our decisions to contemplate sponsorship in general or specifically for this item," Brown wrote. "The Office of Economic and Community Development sponsors (advertising and promotional materials) all kinds of community, business, industry cluster and tourism events during the fiscal year. This concept aligns with our Community Development and ‘great place to work and play’ initiatives."
Fresquez, who owns an in-home caregiving company and is president of the Santa Fe Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said he shouldn't be punished for his volunteer position on the advisory committee.
"They aren't correlated," Fresquez said of the city's proposed sponsorship money and his seat on the committee. "People try to twist and turn all types of things."