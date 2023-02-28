111822_JG_Hockey1.jpg

Santa Fe Blue Jacket Kiefer Fitzgerald dribbles past the New Mexico Cougars’ defense during a Nov. 18 game at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. Details have emerged on a local business owner's proposal to use the ice rink at the Chavez Center to host an arena soccer team for six nights a year.

 Javier Gallegos/New Mexican file photo

As Santa Fe businessman and soccer enthusiast David Fresquez continues to pursue a partnership with the city to host an arena soccer team at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center's skating rink, the battle between turf and ice has intensified.

Fresquez, who owns Santa Fe Pro Soccer LLC, submitted a packet last week to the City Council providing more details on his plan for a franchise membership to Major Arena Soccer League 2, a regional league that includes the Rio Rancho-based New Mexico Runners. But the deal requires a lease with the city for use of the rink — transforming it with turf into what Fresquez describes as "the largest multi-purpose arena in Northern New Mexico" — for six home games during the league's winter 2023-24 season, beginning in December.

Ice skaters and hockey players have fiercely opposed Frequez's proposal, with many expressing fear that arena soccer will lead to more days with the Chavez Center ice rink covered in flooring or turf. 