Feature1_RGB.jpg

Joseph Alvarez works in his cactus garden Monday outside his home on West Manhattan Avenue. Alvarez, 26, said he started gardening when he was 18 and now works at Agua Fria Nursery. When he’s not working at the nursery, Alvarez said he spends much of his free time working on his garden, which contains many varieties of cactuses and medicinal plants.

 Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican

Joseph Alvarez works in his cactus garden Monday outside his home on W. Manhattan Ave. 

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.