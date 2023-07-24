072123 jw casarufina1.jpg

Billie Marie Hill talks about a failed rent increase last week during an interview at her two-bedroom Casa Rufina apartment. Hill has lived at the complex — built in 2006 with Low-Income Housing Tax Credits to cater to low-income seniors — for 15 years with the help of a housing voucher, but she suspects the notice she received of a surprise rent increase of $183 monthly was meant to push out residents like her.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

When Billie Marie Hill received a notice on the front door of her Santa Fe apartment saying her rent was going up $183 a month, it “didn’t seem right,” she said.

It wasn’t, according to the Santa Fe Civic Housing Authority, which administers a federal voucher program that pays a portion of the rent for Hill and other tenants at Casa Rufina Apartments. The authority blocked the increase for those tenants.

Hill has a Housing Choice Voucher — previously known as a Section 8 voucher — from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Federal rules for the program require participating landlords to gain approval from local public housing authorities 60 days before a rent increase is set to go into effect.

Billie Marie Hill at her Casa Rufina apartment last week. The Santa Fe Civic Housing Authority, which administers a federal voucher program that pays a portion of the rent for the 67-year-old, blocked a proposed rent increase for her and other low-income elderly tenants at the complex.
Billie Marie Hill at her Casa Rufina apartment last week. Hill filed a complaint over the complex’s proposed rent increase with the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority, which provides financing for low-income apartment housing in the state. The increase was rejected by the Santa Fe Civic Housing Authority.
Billie Marie Hill during an interview at her Casa Rufina apartment last week.

