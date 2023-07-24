Billie Marie Hill talks about a failed rent increase last week during an interview at her two-bedroom Casa Rufina apartment. Hill has lived at the complex — built in 2006 with Low-Income Housing Tax Credits to cater to low-income seniors — for 15 years with the help of a housing voucher, but she suspects the notice she received of a surprise rent increase of $183 monthly was meant to push out residents like her.
When Billie Marie Hill received a notice on the front door of her Santa Fe apartment saying her rent was going up $183 a month, it “didn’t seem right,” she said.
It wasn’t, according to the Santa Fe Civic Housing Authority, which administers a federal voucher program that pays a portion of the rent for Hill and other tenants at Casa Rufina Apartments. The authority blocked the increase for those tenants.
Hill has a Housing Choice Voucher — previously known as a Section 8 voucher — from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Federal rules for the program require participating landlords to gain approval from local public housing authorities 60 days before a rent increase is set to go into effect.
Hill, 67, has lived at Casa Rufina for 15 years, keeping her apartment clean, following the rules and paying her rent on time. She worries the rent increase notice was another effort by the complex to intimidate long-time tenants, many of them low-income seniors like her, in an effort to get them to move.
“I just feel like they’re trying to weed people out — raise the rent and make them move. We’re the weeds,” Hill said.
The complex opened in 2006 with a mission to cater to low-income seniors, according to previous reports in The New Mexican, but Hill said she has increasingly noticed younger people moving in.
Over the years, Hill’s rent has gone up. But she said the latest notice for a hike was the highest she has faced at Casa Rufina. The increase, had it gone through, would have raised her rent to $1,029 monthly beginning Aug. 1.
The notice was dated July 1, but Hill said she found it attached to her door July 5. Several of her neighbors received similar notices, she said; they declined to be interviewed.
Casa Rufina Apartments is owned by Oregon-based PacifiCap Properties Group, which built the 100-unit complex with $1 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, according to a 2007 story in The New Mexican. Robyn Avila, an area manager for the company, declined to speak about the issue or to give details about affordable housing options at the complex.
Avila said she would ask her supervisor to provide a comment, but no one did.
Hill said she called and emailed several public agencies this month before learning the proposed rate would not be applied to her new lease. And, after months of correspondence with Casa Rufina management, Hill said, she was finally able to sign a new lease Monday, one week before her previous lease was set to expire.
Her new rental agreement with Casa Rufina is a month-to-month lease, which she said she “didn’t care for.”
“I have a problem with month to month because that’s like a transient hotel,” she said. “I want a little more stability.”
Hill said a staff member with the property management company told her the complex would be issuing month-to-month leases going forward, but she has seen nothing in writing.
The Santa Fe Civic Housing Authority administers about 1,200 vouchers in Santa Fe, Rio Rancho, Los Alamos, Española and Mora County, she noted.
Renee King, a voucher program manager, confirmed the organization recently denied rent increases at Casa Rufina and other low-income housing complexes throughout the city.
She said the authority does approve rent increases for voucher tenants as long as the tenant was properly notified and the increase is “rent reasonable,” a standard that takes the local market into account.
“That [60-day] notice is required so that if the renter doesn’t want to renew, it gives them time to find a new rental,” King said.
In the last few years, rent prices have increased throughout Santa Fe for voucher-holding tenants, King said, adding the authority has denied many improper increases.
“Our role is primarily to provide rental assistance,” King said. “We just want to make sure they’re complying with their rental agreement and that the owner is keeping the unit in good, safe, sanitary condition.”
She could not provide more information on the Casa Rufina tenants, and Hill couldn’t say how many of her neighbors are also on the voucher program and so were spared higher rent. At least one other tenant received a notice of an increase that was, like hers, in excess of $150 per month, she said.
Hill filed a complaint over the complex’s proposed rent increase with the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority, which provides financing for low-income apartment housing in the state. Attempts to seek comment from agency officials about the complaint were unsuccessful.
Hill said she was “astonished” the managers of Casa Rufina didn’t know the federal rules for housing voucher tenants.
She believes the proposed rent increases at the complex should serve as a “wake-up call” for tenants, who should educate themselves about their rights, she said.
“I see people on the street pushing shopping carts with their things, and the fact of the matter is that it could happen to anyone,” she said.