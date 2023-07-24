When Billie Marie Hill received a notice on the front door of her Santa Fe apartment saying her rent was going up $183 a month, it "didn't seem right," she said.

It wasn't, according to the Santa Fe Civic Housing Authority, which administers a federal voucher program that pays a portion of the rent for Hill and other tenants at Casa Rufina Apartments. The authority blocked the increase for those tenants. 

Hill has a Housing Choice Voucher — previously known as a Section 8 voucher — from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Federal rules for the program require participating landlords to gain approval from local public housing authorities 60 days before a rent increase is set to go into effect. 

