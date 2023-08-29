082823_LS_LasPalomas_1_rgb.jpg

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Court filings that can end in eviction for tenants appear to be rising in Santa Fe County, where housing costs have increased sharply in recent years.

Santa Fe apartment complex Las Palomas Apartments earlier this month filed 15 petitions for owner restitution in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court in one day. The filings begin a court process in which a property owner can receive overdue payment of rent from a tenant but could also lead to eviction.

Although Las Palomas has in the past filed multiple petitions at once, the number in August was higher than in recent instances. In June, Las Palomas filed five petitions. In May, four. In November, the complex filed two, and the month before that, it filed four.

