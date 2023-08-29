Las Palomas Apartments earlier this month filed 15 petitions for owner restitution in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court in one day. In June, Las Palomas filed five petitions. In May, four. In November, the complex filed two, and the month before that, it filed four.
Court filings that can end in eviction for tenants appear to be rising in Santa Fe County, where housing costs have increased sharply in recent years.
Santa Fe apartment complex Las Palomas Apartments earlier this month filed 15 petitions for owner restitution in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court in one day. The filings begin a court process in which a property owner can receive overdue payment of rent from a tenant but could also lead to eviction.
Although Las Palomas has in the past filed multiple petitions at once, the number in August was higher than in recent instances. In June, Las Palomas filed five petitions. In May, four. In November, the complex filed two, and the month before that, it filed four.
In August, Santa Fe County Magistrate Court has seen 61 such filings. In August 2022, it had 38.
Eviction filing data compiled by Princeton University's Eviction Lab shows statewide eviction filings have been slowly creeping up toward pre-pandemic monthly averages, which in some months are higher than 1,500.
In March, the number of eviction filings statewide were higher than the pre-pandemic average for the first time since January 2020.
During much of the time in between, eviction moratoriums were in place in New Mexico's courts.
Las Palomas Apartments, on Hopewell Street, is owned by Albuquerque-based Monarch Properties, which owns many other apartment complexes in Santa Fe and throughout New Mexico.
Elva Ochoa, manager of Las Palomas, declined to discuss the complex's current restitution proceedings.
Several tenants who face evictions also declined to speak about pending proceedings. Others could not be reached.
According to court filings in the 15 cases, the tenants owe anywhere from about $900 to more than $6,000.
Las Palomas resident Tess Jason, 46, owes the complex $911.70, or about one month's rent, she said in an interview through a sign language interpreter.
Jason — who has been through one eviction proceeding before — said the threat of losing her housing has been "incredibly stressful," but she was hoping her plan to pay back the past due rent in coming days would help her case in the court proceeding.
"We’ll see what they say in court," she said. "I’m hoping it’s going to be positive."
Jason works as a housekeeper at a hotel in Santa Fe. She said she lately has been thinking about taking a second job since she can't seem to cover expenses for herself and her son, even with Supplemental Security Income he receives. She said she recently lost her monthly food stamp allocation due to their income being too high to continue receiving the benefit.
"With the one job that I can manage, it’s just not enough," she said. "Groceries have become much more expensive and my electric bills have gone up."
Jason said she owes around $300 for her electric bill, which is at risk of being turned off.
Jason has lived in her apartment at Las Palomas for less than a year, having moved back to Santa Fe after living in Florida. She said she noticed costs had increased. At one time, she could afford a three-bedroom apartment. Now, she is struggling to afford two-bedroom quarters.
"I noticed that right after the coronavirus, it jacked everything up," Jason said. "Things aren’t the same as it was before. It’s become so much more difficult for people like me."