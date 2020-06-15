Ten Thousand Waves, the Japanese-style spa on Hyde Park Road in the mountains northeast of Santa Fe, reopened Monday to overnight guests, but day visitors won’t be able to soak in the baths until June 22.
Massage treatments will be offered again beginning June 29, spa officials said.
Change has come to Ten Thousand Waves since it closed March 16 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which was the first time the growing resort has closed in its 39-year history.
“We are not doing communal tubs,” Chief Operating Officer Courtney Morris said. “All the communal rooms have private showers and sinks. There are private changing areas for each bath. There is no more locker room.”
Reservations are now required for all private baths, massage services and dining at Izanami, which for now has only outdoor dining and takeout.
Downtown hotels have been opening incrementally for the past two weeks since Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham increased maximum hotel room occupancy from 25 percent to 50 percent as part of the first phase of reopening businesses throughout the state.
“We’ve been making a lot of changes to our facilities,” Morris said. “We didn’t have our new normal and protocols and training of staff in place until now. We are taking it more slowly.”
