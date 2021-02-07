So much for justice for all. Former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial doesn't begin in the Senate until Tuesday, but the outcome is already decided.
The only hint of suspense is how many Republicans will vote to convict Trump of inciting the deadly riot last month at the U.S. Capitol.
Just five of the 50 Republican senators supported putting Trump on trial.
1. Will Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah be the only one of them to join Democrats and independents in voting for a conviction? Romney, a young 73, is ambitious enough to try to take the Republican Party back from Trump before the 2024 presidential election.
How Romney handles his time in the spotlight is one of this week's key questions in politics. But there are others at all levels of government.
2. Will Republicans get behind state Rep. Gail Chasey's proposal to routinely restore voting rights of felons after they are freed from prison? If you've served your time, the opportunity to vote shouldn't be controversial.
Chasey, D-Albuquerque, has a great shot at passing her proposal, House Bill 74, without any support from Republicans. But such a fair-minded bill ought to have backing from the left, center and right.
3. Will Republicans calling for the resignation of state Rep. Phelps Anderson show the same tenacity in seeking the ouster of Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin?
Anderson, now an independent from Roswell, was a Republican when he recently voted to repeal an unenforceable 1969 state law criminalizing abortion. Griffin, a Republican and founder of Cowboys for Trump, was arrested on a trespassing charge after the Capitol riot.
Anderson threatened no one in casting his vote on a bill. In contrast, Griffin warned of Trump's supporters possibly returning to the Capitol to carry out violence. "And if we do, then it’s going to be a sad day, because there’s going to be blood running out of that building,” Griffin said.
4. The atmosphere seems too icy for Anderson to caucus with his former Republican colleagues. Would he risk more brickbats by joining majority Democrats? Anderson didn't respond to my request for an interview, but an association with Democrats seems unlikely.
He became a Republican state representative at age 25 in 1976. Anderson returned to the statehouse in 2018, still a Republican. Now, at 69 years old, he could be an independent caucus of one.
5. How many candidates will run for mayor of Santa Fe? My bet is the field for the November election would number at least 10 if Mayor Alan Webber does not seek reelection. If Webber runs, the dynamic changes. He would face one or two challengers.
6. Will City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler run for mayor no matter what Webber decides? She says it's too early for that conversation. But she's the one to watch from inside City Hall.
7. Why do public officials who are convicted on a felony charge of corruption get to keep their government pensions? The primary answer is weak prosecutors, but a state statute on public corruption penalties is vague enough to help the rightfully convicted retain pensions.
Two lawmakers, Sen. Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque, and Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo, are trying to improve the system. They have introduced Senate Bill 194 to take away public pensions from officials convicted of a corruption offense.
Their bill is the latest attempt at reform since 2015. That's when Republican former Secretary of State Dianna Duran kept her public pensions after pleading guilty to two felony charges of embezzlement. She also pleaded guilty to four misdemeanors. Prosecutors from the state Attorney General's Office dropped another 59 corruption charges against Duran.
8. The late Vice President John Nance Garner supposedly said America's No. 2 political job was "not worth a bucket of warm spit." Would he feel differently today?
Probably. Vice President Kamala Harris showed her power over the weekend by breaking two tie votes in the Senate. More ties in the 50-50 Senate are likely, giving Harris an uncommon opportunity to decide policy questions.
9. What's the most popular initiative in the state Legislature? Legalizing recreational cannabis is the runaway winner. Four cannabis bills have been introduced.
10. Will any of them pass? The way this is going, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham might have her choice of cannabis proposals to sign.
Given the regulatory expenses and continued policing of black-market cannabis, none of the bills would fill state coffers with money.
But this is the year old controversies die. Trump will be acquitted, and cannabis will become legal for adults in New Mexico.
