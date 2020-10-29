With a worsening plague and a president who was hospitalized by the very disease he downplayed, this campaign seemed like a movie. Make that a twisted, interminable movie, like The Green Berets or The Godfather, Part III.
Real political theater is seldom as entertaining as a movie. To avoid the noxious commercials by all the candidates this weekend, hunker down with any of my top 10 movies about politics.
1. Game Change, released in 2012, depicts Republican Sen. John McCain at his worst. Trailing in the 2008 presidential election, McCain reached without reflection. He chose vapid Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin as his running mate. She drew crowds and got lots of laughs, none of them intentional.
2. Being There, 1979 — A simple gardener becomes an unwitting adviser to the president of the United States. Who knew real spadework could pay this sort of dividend?
3. Election, 1999 — A campaign for president of a high school student body makes news beyond the campus. Not since John F. Kennedy and his cohorts stuffed the ballot box at Choate has a school election been this entertaining. Kennedy, a mediocre but cunning student, got himself elected most likely to succeed. The stakes in Election are highest for one beleaguered teacher.
4. Hoffa, 1992 — Teamsters President Jimmy Hoffa was tough, tenacious and corrupt. It's hard to say who fought dirtier — Hoffa, the gangsters he was entangled with or U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy. The hatred between Hoffa and Kennedy was chilling, and it upended a surging labor movement.
5. Marshall, 2017 — Before Brown v. Topeka Board of Education, Thurgood Marshall made a mark in the criminal courts. The late Chadwick Boseman was terrific as a young Marshall trying to defend a Black man accused of raping a white woman. If you say this movie isn't about politics, give it another try.
6. All the President's Men, 1976 — Watergate had plenty of villains and almost as many heroes. Federal prosecutors, newspaper reporters and gutsy congressional Republicans helped end President Richard Nixon's criminal enterprise. This movie causes hearts to race, but it has an annoying flaw. "Deep Throat," the secret source of Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward, is portrayed as a virtuous man looking out for his country. Now we know "Deep Throat" was FBI executive Mark Felt. History has taught us he was a self-serving source rather than an important one.
7. All the King's Men, 1949 — A Southern governor loses his way and his principles. The character is modeled after Huey Long, a Louisiana politician who might have posed the greatest threat to President Franklin Roosevelt's reelection bid in 1936. A remake of All the King's Men in 2006 is notable only for the title. Skip it.
8. The Distinguished Gentleman, 1992 — Eddie Murphy is slick as glass playing a con man who makes it to the big leagues of politics. Who says comedy isn't realistic?
9. Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939 — This movie might have been bold for its time, pulling back the curtain on dirty tricks. It's formulaic but still worth a look.
10. The Contender, 2000 — A cagey president played by Jeff Bridges has to select a new No. 2. The contender is a female senator from Ohio, but a rat pack is nipping at her heels.
New Mexico had a part in the worst political movie ever made. Sparks: The Price of Passion, a TV movie from 1990, is a sappy mess with Victoria Principal as mayor of Albuquerque. Recall petitions were in order.
At the other extreme is Street Fight from 2005. It's incomparable to the rest of my list, and not just because it's a documentary.
Street Fight found Cory Booker when he was an idealistic city council member running for mayor of Newark, N.J. He's in a bruising campaign against entrenched Mayor Sharpe James.
James turned down chances for even-handed treatment in the documentary, instead choosing to play the villain. He was good at it.
The absence of civil discourse in a city election might have been surprising 15 years ago. Now it's the standard in most elections.
The mean campaign of 2020 has trumped all the rest. That's not a joke. But odds are good the sun will come up Wednesday.
