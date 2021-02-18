Three Santa Fe men gathered at the Cross of the Martyrs on Thursday hoping to install a temporary brass-plated plaque to replace a decades-old bronze version that had gone missing from a walkway leading uphill to the downtown landmark.
It was one of 20 detailing the city's history between A.D. 500 and 1985.
Ralph Ortiz, J.P. Salazar and Gilbert Romero had worked together to get a replacement for the missing plaque — which marked controversial conquistador Juan de Oñate's 1598 appointment as the first governor of the Spanish territory — after learning it may have been stolen from its stone mount.
But the stone was too wet and cold for the temporary replacement to be affixed.
City parks supervisor Rick Espinosa said he intends to return early next week to complete the installation.
The Cross of the Martyrs — which commemorates the deaths of 21 Franciscan priests killed in the Pueblo Revolt of 1680 — sits on land owned by the Caballeros de Vargas, a local nonprofit organization that honors the memory of Don Diego de Vargas, a Spanish governor of the territory of Santa Fe known for leading the reconquest of the city a dozen years after the revolt.
But the walkway to the cross and the bronze informational plaques along the way are part of a city-owned park.
The city intends to replace the missing plaque with one that matches the others, but the piece hasn't yet been fabricated.
"The city is waiting for an estimate on the bronze plaque," spokesman Dave Herndon said in an email Thursday.
The city has said it doesn't have a master list of the plaques and their inscriptions, so the words on the missing piece was at first a mystery. Then Salazar wrote a letter to The New Mexican, saying he had a photo of it.
Like most of the plaques along the walkway, the missing one, third from the bottom, was purchased by a private donor — in this case, Elks Lodge No. 460.
That's what prompted Ortiz, an Elks Lodge member and owner of Desert Tees and Sports, to call his friend Romero, a member of the Caballeros. He offered to create a temporary plaque at his store to fill in the missing piece of history while a new plaque is being made. He used Salazar's photo as a reference for the text.
"I'm doing this for my mother and my dad," Ortiz said Thursday, as stood on the walkway to the Cross of the Martyrs with Romero, Salazar and Salazar's daughter and granddaughter. "My dad was very religious, but also for the city and the people who passed away — the priests, the brothers and the nuns."
The Spanish colonization of what is now New Mexico has come under renewed scrutiny in recent years as activists around the country have called for the removal of monuments dedicated to controversial figures and events in the nation's history.
Statues of Oñate — known for ordering the killing and mutilation of hundreds of Indigenous people during and after the 1599 Acoma Massacre — has been at the forefront of that controversy in New Mexico for years.
Oñate is believed to have ordered the amputation of the toes or feet of Acoma men in the aftermath of the massacre.
In 1998, the 400th anniversary of Spain's settlement of New Mexico, a group of Acoma Pueblo people cut off the right foot of a statue of Oñate at a public building north of Española, according to reports.
Officials removed that statue for safekeeping during a rally in June, just hours before a man was shot at an Albuquerque protest where activists were calling for the removal of an Oñate statue in that city.
The area around the Cross of the Martyrs has been a target for vandals, and Ortiz acknowledged the plaque could be as well.
"In a sense I'm doing my part to go ahead and put a plaque there," he said. "If somebody wants to destroy it, let them destroy it. Let their conscience be their guide."
Espinosa said he plans to install the temporary plaque early next week, weather permitting, and hopes to complete a makeover of the Cross of the Martyrs park — including paring back vegetation, cleaning up trash and removing graffiti — within the next six months.
Herndon said the city also will create a master list of the plaques and their inscriptions so there is a record of them.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.