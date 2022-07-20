spotlight Temple Beth Shalom bomb scare caused by box of toys The New Mexican Nathan Lederman Author email Jul 20, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police investigate a bomb threat Wednesday at Temple Beth Shalom. The package was later determined to contain kippahs — religious head coverings — and toys. Courtesy photo Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A box later found to be filled with kippahs — religious head coverings — and toys prompted a bomb scare Wednesday afternoon at Temple Beth Shalom, Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin said.The package was delivered to the synagogue by an unknown person and had "wire type items" protruding from the top, according to a police department news release.Alerted by a synagogue employee, police responded to the potential threat and proceeded to evacuate the area on East Barcelona Road.Champlin said a member of the police department's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team was called to the scene and decided to call the FBI for assistance.When a potential bomb threat is suspected, Champlin said the FBI will either use a "wireless remote viewer" to see what is inside the package or a robot to gauge whether it is dangerous.He said he was unsure which method was used to determine the package was safe during Wednesday's incident. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nathan Lederman Author email Follow Nathan Lederman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe actress gets break in TV show 'Dark Winds'Santa Feans say homeless encampments practically in backyardBitten and scared, senior citizen tries to track down a pit bullSouthern New Mexico county says abortion clinics not welcomeDinged door said to have led to shooting of woman in EspañolaXfinity reports widespread outage in Santa FeA community left heartbrokenTeen charged in shooting death to be released on house arrestBA.5: New coronavirus variant threatens another surge in N.M.Man killed in one-car collision; speeding suspected Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Magic Table A marinade for meat or veggies Ringside Seat City Hall looks out for the underdog, or does it? Ringside Seat Bitten and scared, senior citizen tries to track down a pit bull Building Santa Fe Blight designation isn't appetizing, but it might make a difference