BethShalomScare.jpeg

Police investigate a bomb threat Wednesday at Temple Beth Shalom. The package was later determined to contain kippahs — religious head coverings — and toys.

 Courtesy photo

A box later found to be filled with kippahs — religious head coverings — and toys prompted a bomb scare Wednesday afternoon at Temple Beth Shalom, Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin said.

The package was delivered to the synagogue by an unknown person and had "wire type items" protruding from the top, according to a police department news release.

Alerted by a synagogue employee, police responded to the potential threat and proceeded to evacuate the area on East Barcelona Road.

Champlin said a member of the police department's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team was called to the scene and decided to call the FBI for assistance.

When a potential bomb threat is suspected, Champlin said the FBI will either use a "wireless remote viewer" to see what is inside the package or a robot to gauge whether it is dangerous.

He said he was unsure which method was used to determine the package was safe during Wednesday's incident.

