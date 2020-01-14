Two teenage brothers are dead after their car crashed head-on with a pickup Tuesday morning near Edgewood.
The brothers, ages 16 and 14, were driving to school in Moriarty, according to a news release from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.
The crash occurred around 6 a.m. on N.M. 41 just south of Dinkle Road.
A 59-year-old man who was driving the pickup was treated for injuries that were not life threatening, according to the news release. Authorities have not released the names of the people involved in the crash.
N.M. 41 will be closed until sheriff's deputies finish their investigation.
