Santa Fe police were investigating a shooting at Las Acequias Park off Rufina Street
Capt. Anthony Tapia said a teenage boy was shot once around 5 p.m. Tuesday and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
"Initial reports were there were 20 to 30 people in the park before the shooting," Tapia said. "We've talked to a few witnesses and are hoping a few more come forward."
