Santa Fe police on Sunday were investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital.
The shooting took place around 4:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lois Lane near Las Acequias Park on the city's south side, police said.
"An unknown vehicle fled the scene after an occupant of the vehicle fired multiple gunshots at the residence," according to a news release.
The 17-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening, and he was later released, police said.
Police were trying to determine what connection, if any, the shooter might have to the victim.
“We’re still trying to look at video and evidence we collected at the scene,” Sante Fe police Capt. Aaron Ortiz said in an interview.
It was the city's second drive-by shooting in less than a week. Police arrested Angelo Hernandez, 18, on suspicion of carrying out a drive-by shooting on Wednesday in the 4700 block of Riverside Loop. No one was injured in that shooting.
The police department is asking anyone with information on Sunday's shooting to call Detective Anthony Sweeny at 505-955-5401.
We are becoming Shootaquerque North. Its about time parents took control of their young ones. Lest we all feel like we have to arm ourselves to protect us against these street thugs.
Lock up your guns and if need be, turn in your kids. Better to have them arrested for minor in possession than an open count of murder.
Mr. Mayor what say you! Time to step up.
