Claudette Romero, aunt of shooting victim Isaiah Herrera, tearfully reads through her victim impact statement Wednesday during a sentencing hearing for Abram Martinez at the First Judicial District Court. Romero said Herrera, killed in a marijuana-deal robber Martinez pleaded guilty to helping plan, was a positive influence on her son. "Isaiah ... taught him how to become humble and appreciate the simple things in life," Romero said. "[He would] tell my son never to make excuses — if you want to succeed you can do it anywhere."
Defense attorney Ryan Villa, right, speaks alongside Abram Martinez on Wednesday during Martinez's sentencing hearing at the First Judicial District Court. Villa said one of his client's co-defendants admitted Martinez did not shoot Isaiah Herrera during the February 2021 robbery which ended the young man's life.
Claudette Romero, aunt of shooting victim Isaiah Herrera, tearfully reads through her victim impact statement Wednesday during a sentencing hearing for Abram Martinez at the First Judicial District Court. Romero said Herrera, killed in a marijuana-deal robber Martinez pleaded guilty to helping plan, was a positive influence on her son. "Isaiah ... taught him how to become humble and appreciate the simple things in life," Romero said. "[He would] tell my son never to make excuses — if you want to succeed you can do it anywhere."
Defense attorney Ryan Villa, right, speaks alongside Abram Martinez on Wednesday during Martinez's sentencing hearing at the First Judicial District Court. Villa said one of his client's co-defendants admitted Martinez did not shoot Isaiah Herrera during the February 2021 robbery which ended the young man's life.
An Española teenager who received a $1.3 million settlement three years ago after being shocked by a deputy sheriff's stun gun is now headed to prison for 15 years, minus time served, for his role in a murder.
Abram Martinez pleaded guilty Tuesday to a count of first-degree felony murder for his role in connection with the killing of 19-year-old Isaiah Herrera during a marijuana deal in Nambé in 2021.
On Wednesday in a Santa Fe courtroom, First Judicial District Court Judge T. Glenn Ellington sentenced him to 30 years, with 15 years suspended. He will spend five years on supervised probation once he is released, which will run concurrently with two years of parole.
Martinez, now 19, expressed his remorse for a death that occurred during a robbery he helped plan.
"I wanted to make an apology out to the victim's family," Martinez said. "Again, it wasn't my intent for that to happen, and I am accepting full responsibility for my actions, and I'm sorry to the victim's family and my family — myself."
While Martinez claims he was not the shooter during the Feb. 4, 2021, incident, a first-degree felony murder conviction applies if a defendant plans to commit a crime and the commission of the offense leads to a fatality.
Martinez did not say in court Wednesday who pulled the trigger. His lawyer, Ryan Villa, said in court one of his client's co-defendants admitted Martinez did not shoot Herrera.
JoHanna Cox, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s Office, wrote in an email the co-defendants' charges related to the fatal robbery were resolved when they were juveniles. She did not respond when asked if the co-defendant named by Villa as the shooter would face additional charges.
Jacob Ruben Vigiland fellow defendant Christian Kenneth Madrid Sherwood each were charged with counts of tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, according to previous reporting.
In 2020, Martinez received a $1.3 million settlement from Rio Arriba County and the Española school district as compensation for having been shocked by a sheriff's deputy's stun gun while he was a 15-year-old special education student.
Martinez was shocked multiple times with an electronic stun gun by a sheriff's deputy at Española Valley High School in May 2019 after, authorities said, he fought with security staff when they detained him on suspicion of drug activity. The incident led to the dismissal of Deputy Jeremy Barnes, who later faced criminal charges.
In Wednesday's sentencing hearing, Herrera's aunt, Claudette Romero, told Ellington about her special bond with her nephew.
"From the first time I held him I saw his beautiful smile, I knew he was special," Romero said. "As he grew up, I was privileged to be able to see how ambitious, driven and loving he was."
Romero told the judge about Herrera's love of playing basketball — for which he garnered the nickname "Curry 30," a nod to Golden State Warriors star player Stephen Curry — his trust in others and his ability to light up any room he went into with a smile. When Herrera died, Romero said her son lost both a cousin and a role model.
"Isaiah would sit there and teach him valuable lessons. He taught him to play basketball, taught him how to become humble and appreciate the simple things in life," Romero said. "[He would] tell my son never to make excuses — if you want to succeed you can do it anywhere."
The victim's grandmother, Cecilia Herrera, also took the opportunity to address the judge. She said it has been hard for her and her loved ones to live without her grandson.
"It's been 797 days today [that] Isaiah's life was taken and families were turned upside down," Cecilia Herrera said. "Not being able to hear his voice, to hug him one more time, has shattered our hearts and left his family empty. I am praying today brings justice for Isaiah Herrera and some form of a healing process for the family."
Chief Deputy District Attorney Anthony Long said the 15 years Martinez will face in jail is a substantial penalty for someone who was "a child" when Herrera was killed. He added Martinez's brain was not fully formed — and still isn't — during the fatal robbery, and said he hopes his time in prison will help him become a better person.
"It is the state's hope ... that he takes this time in the Department of Corrections and tries to better himself because that lifestyle is ruinous," Long said in the proceeding. "It has been ruinous for Isaiah Herrera; it's been ruinous for his co-defendants, and it will be ruinous for him if he continues."