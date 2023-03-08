An Española teenager who received a $1.3 million settlement three years ago after being shocked by a deputy sheriff's stun gun is now headed to prison for 15 years, minus time served, for his role in a murder. 

Abram Martinez pleaded guilty Tuesday to a count of first-degree felony murder for his role in connection with the killing of 19-year-old Isaiah Herrera during a marijuana deal in Nambé in 2021.

On Wednesday in a Santa Fe courtroom, First Judicial District Court Judge T. Glenn Ellington sentenced him to 30 years, with 15 years suspended. He will spend five years on supervised probation once he is released, which will run concurrently with two years of parole. 