A judge has issued an arrest warrant for an Estancia man accused of robbing a man at gunpoint last month in Santa Fe.
Donovain Lawrence, 18, is charged with armed robbery, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant filed Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
The victim, as well as a second suspect, are not named in the affidavit, which was written by Santa Fe police Officer Donald Lindsey.
Lawrence, who goes by the nickname “Casper,” contacted the victim June 22 on Snapchat and told him he was with the victim’s neighbor, according to the affidavit. Lawrence then asked if he could buy cigarettes from the victim, who agreed to make the sale.
While waiting outside his house for Lawrence, the victim noticed a gray Ford sedan approaching his vehicle, which stopped next to him in the middle of the street, according to the affidavit.
Lawrence and the neighbor then got out of the car to rob him, and the victim said his neighbor punched him in the head and shoulder while demanding he give them the cigarettes and money from his wallet, according to the affidavit.
Lawrence then approached him and held a black-and-silver handgun to his head as he also demanded he hand over the cigarettes and cash, according to the affidavit.
The neighbor and Lawrence are accused of taking three boxes of cigarettes and about $800 from the victim, according to the affidavit.
Neither Lawrence nor his neighbor were wearing face masks, so the victim was easily able to identify them, according to the affidavit. The victim also told police he did not know why the two robbed him.
A passerby contacted the Santa Fe County Regional Emergency Communications Center to report people in a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s throwing cigarette cartons onto the street, the affidavit states. Santa Fe police Officer Diana Conklin identified the cartons as matching the brand of cigarettes stolen from the suspect.
When Lindsey called the neighbor’s phone number, the person denied being the neighbor and said they had no knowledge of the robbery, but said they knew Casper and provided his given name to the officer, the affidavit states.
Lindsey contacted Santa Fe Juvenile Probation Services, which confirmed Lawrence’s identity, the affidavit states. It also informed him that Lawrence is listed as a missing person in the National Crime Information Center system, a national crime database used by law enforcement.
Lawrence’s Facebook page had images of him holding a handgun matching the description of the weapon used in the robbery, according to the affidavit.
Police also obtained images of Lawrence making threatening statements about the neighbor and victim. As of Thursday, Lawrence had not been arrested, according to court records.
