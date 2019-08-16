Teen on the run in April told people not to help police

In the days after a Santa Fe teen was accused of shooting his mother’s boyfriend in late April, as the boy was on the run from police, he apparently posted messages online warning people not to rat him out.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant executed last month, 16-year-old Hunter Woods posted an expletive-laden message on his Facebook account under the name “Stoner Gee” that referred to “Zia Gang” and said, “DON’T GET PUT ON A SHIRT YOU RATITA.”
The message appeared on the account May 1, two days after Ricardo Magana, 39, was fatally shot in a Lorca Drive apartment, says the affidavit, filed in state District Court by Santa Fe police Detective Lisa Champlin.
The post included a New Mexican story on the case, Champlin wrote.
Police have said they thought Woods was involved in two shootings May 1 on Santa Fe’s south side that did not cause any reported injuries, but the teen has not been charged in those incidents.
Magana, who was shot in the abdomen with a shotgun in the apartment of Woods’ mother just after midnight April 29, died from his injuries May 19.
The shooting was first reported in a 911 call from Woods’ mother, police have said.
Champlin said in the search warrant affidavit that officers had tried to interview Woods’ mother that night, but she did not want to speak to them without an attorney present. The document referenced the woman’s 911 call in which she told an emergency dispatcher that Magana had tried to attack her.
According to the affidavit, the mother told the dispatcher, “Basically my boyfriend was threatening with a bat and my son shot him.”
Following the shooting, Woods fled in his mother’s car, police said.
“The firearm used in the shooting of Mr. Magana was never recovered,” Champlin wrote in the affidavit, adding that information from Woods’ Facebook account might help police determine the weapon’s location and other details about the shooting.
She said there was reason to believe Woods was using Facebook regularly while he was being sought by police “to communicate with individuals regarding the shooting of Mr. Magana, the possession, location and/or the sales of firearms.”
Police arrested Woods on May 7. He is now facing juvenile charges of voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
A jury trial for Woods, who remains in custody, is scheduled to begin Sept. 9.