An incident near the Cross of the Martyrs worried a mother who believes her daughter’s broken foot might be attributable to a sick prank.
Tricia English’s 17-year-old daughter broke two bones in her foot in a panicked accident after a projectile may have hit a vehicle in which she was riding.
Coming just two days after a shooting wounded two people at Fort Marcy Park, the Santa Fe woman said she was concerned the incident might have involved a firearm. Police have since ruled that out, though they say someone might have thrown a rock at the vehicle.
English’s teenage daughter was riding in a vehicle Tuesday evening with a friend on Paseo de Peralta near the Cross of the Martyrs, when they heard a loud noise and pulled over, thinking they had run over something, English said.
After seeing a small indentation on the side of their vehicle that at first appeared to be a bullet hole, the two panicked.
Upon returning to the vehicle, English said, her daughter was struggling to enter the back seat when her friend drove forward and ran over her foot.
Police and an ambulance arrived swiftly, English said, but the next day she realized officers did not check out the vehicle and what appeared to her to be a mark possibly left by a bullet.
Santa Fe police Capt. Bryan Martinez said officers looked over the vehicle Thursday.
“It looks like somebody may have thrown a rock at the vehicle,” Martinez said, adding the driver was not certain the indentation wasn’t there before the accident. “This has nothing to do with guns.”
Martinez said there have been no recent incidents involving firearms in the area north of the Santa Fe Plaza other than an early morning shooting at Fort Marcy Park on July 31 in which two people were wounded.
English was concerned initially when she could not reach a police officer to ask about the investigation after she and her daughter left the scene Tuesday night. An officer gave her a card with several phone numbers on it, but English said she did not get an answer calling each number several times over two days.
English said she was “shocked” no one returned her phone calls. If someone had been shooting at the vehicle her daughter was riding in, she said, it should be investigated.
She was able to get her calls returned after she asked her city councilor, Renee Villarreal, for help, English said.
Martinez said the numbers she had dialed were both directed to the cellphones of the officer she received the card from, who was sleeping after working a graveyard shift Tuesday night.
After officers checked out the car Thursday, a report was filed for criminal damage to a motor vehicle, Martinez said.
English said that while the initial incident was scary, the aftermath has been draining.
“I love Santa Fe, and I’ve always felt pretty safe here,” she said. “This could’ve happened to anyone.”