An incident near the Cross of the Martyrs worried a mother who believes her daughter’s broken foot might be attributable to a sick prank.

Tricia English’s 17-year-old daughter broke two bones in her foot in a panicked accident after a projectile may have hit a vehicle in which she was riding.

Coming just two days after a shooting wounded two people at Fort Marcy Park, the Santa Fe woman said she was concerned the incident might have involved a firearm. Police have since ruled that out, though they say someone might have thrown a rock at the vehicle.

