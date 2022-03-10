A teen who grew up in Taos was forced to flee the Ukrainian city of Dnipro as bombs fell, them embarked on a long journey to safety in Germany.
“He went through about seven or eight air raids, where he’d have to go down to the bunker in his school building,” Chabad of Taos Rabbi Eli Kaminetzky said about his son Meir, 14, and Meir’s classmates. Meir was learning at a yeshivas — essentially a Jewish high school — that since has resumed studies in Düsseldorf, Germany, his father said.
Meir said in an email interview that he and about 30 other students were told to be ready to depart at a moment’s notice.
“We were told to have a passport ready and one packed suitcase, [and] the rest of our belongings we had to leave behind,” he wrote.
Amid the confusion in the early days of Russia’s invasion, fear wasn’t the students’ overriding emotion, Meir said.
“As young teenagers, we didn’t fully grasp the significance of the moment,” he wrote. “We were excited for the trip.”
Eli Kaminetzky said he’s thankful to God for saving his child and Meir’s school.
“I literally didn’t sleep a couple of nights,” he said. “We were anxious. We were praying. The whole Taos Jewish community came to offer prayers and support; they were very happy when he was freed, when he escaped. Many of them knew him personally because he grew up here.”
Taos residents will get a chance to reconnect with Meir in April, his father said, when the boy returns home for Passover break. His harrowing journey won’t be the only story he has to tell; securing transit out of Ukraine in the first place was a far from certain proposition.
“They were thinking of taking a train to Odesa, [Ukraine], and there actually wasn’t a lot of support for that idea because there was a possibility that the tracks would be bombed or that we could be shot at or who knows what,” Meir told The Taos News, a sister newspaper to The Santa Fe New Mexican. “So there was that chance to take a train to Odesa, and then somehow go over the Moldovan border.”
A student’s father in Odesa secured 35 tickets for the school.
“They didn’t know it at the time, but this was actually the second-to-last-available train. The next day was the last train, and then after that, over — no more way to leave,” Meir said.
Meir said that as the train neared Odesa, about 300 miles southwest of Dnipro, he looked out the window to see Ukrainian “tanks, soldiers hiding in bushes with their weapons and snipers coming out of buildings.”
It took 12 hours to reach the city, where they then waited as their passports were checked by armed personnel before they were permitted to cross into Moldova amid a crush of others attempting to flee.
“Everyone breathed a sigh of relief across the border because it was much safer,” Meir said. “Every second we were in Ukraine, everyone understood we were in grave danger. As soon as we crossed, we had other issues, but they weren’t comparable to when we were in Ukraine.”
John Miller of The Taos News contributed to this report.
