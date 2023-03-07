Abram Martinez pleaded guilty Tuesday to a count of first-degree felony murder in the robbery and fatal shooting of 19-year-old Isaiah Herrera, but he did not admit he was the one responsible for the February 2021 killing in a Nambé neighborhood.

Ryan Villa, an attorney for 19-year-old Martinez — who was 17 at the time of Herrera’s death — said in a plea hearing in state District Court his client conspired with other teens to rob Herrera during a marijuana deal around Feb. 4, 2021, and Herrera was killed during the incident. However, Villa said Martinez did not admit to pulling the trigger.

Two other teens, Jacob Ruben Vigil of Ohkay Owingeh and Christian Kenneth Madrid Sherwood of Española, were charged with counts of tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence. Only Martinez was charged with murder.