Abram Martinez listens to Judge T. Glenn Ellington during his hearing on a guilty plea to first-degree felony murder on Tuesday in First District Court. Isaiah Herrera, 19, was killed in 2021 during a robbery in Nambé.
Abram Martinez arrives Tuesday in First District Court. He pleaded guilty to first-degree felony murder during a 2021 robbery in Nambé, and his sentencing was set for Wednesday morning. He could receive up to 15 years in prison, a prosecutor said.
Abram Martinez listens to Judge T. Glenn Ellington during his hearing on a guilty plea to first-degree felony murder on Tuesday in First District Court. Isaiah Herrera, 19, was killed in 2021 during a robbery in Nambé.
Abram Martinez arrives Tuesday in First District Court. He pleaded guilty to first-degree felony murder during a 2021 robbery in Nambé, and his sentencing was set for Wednesday morning. He could receive up to 15 years in prison, a prosecutor said.
Abram Martinez pleaded guilty Tuesday to a count of first-degree felony murder in the robbery and fatal shooting of 19-year-old Isaiah Herrera, but he did not admit he was the one responsible for the February 2021 killing in a Nambé neighborhood.
Ryan Villa, an attorney for 19-year-old Martinez — who was 17 at the time of Herrera’s death — said in a plea hearing in state District Court his client conspired with other teens to rob Herrera during a marijuana deal around Feb. 4, 2021, and Herrera was killed during the incident. However, Villa said Martinez did not admit to pulling the trigger.
Two other teens, Jacob Ruben Vigil of Ohkay Owingeh and Christian Kenneth Madrid Sherwood of Española, were charged with counts of tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence. Only Martinez was charged with murder.
Martinez had also been charged with robbery, tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to online court records. Those charges were dismissed under his plea deal.
Court documents say Martinez and the other teens were suspected of stealing money, marijuana and Herrera’s cellphone before shooting him.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Anthony Long said under Martinez’s plea agreement, he could face 15 years in prison, with an additional 15 years suspended.
State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington scheduled Martinez’s sentencing hearing for Wednesday morning after accepting the deal.
Several of Herrera’s family members plan to speak during the proceeding, Long said.
Martinez was involved in another high-profile incident nearly two years before he was accused of killing Herrera — this time as a victim.
Then a 15-year-old special-education student at Española Valley High School, he was struck twice with a stun gun by a Rio Arriba County sheriff’s deputy. A video of the incident drew outrage. The deputy, Jeremy Barnes, was fired months after the incident and later charged. He pleaded no contest to a count of false imprisonment in December and agreed never to work in law enforcement again.
Martinez eventually received a $1.3 million settlement from Rio Arriba County and the Española school district after they agreed in 2020 to settle a civil suit filed on his behalf.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office did not make information about Herrera’s death public immediately after the Pojoaque Valley High School graduate was found dead. Instead, the agency released details of the fatal shooting in July 2021, when Martinez and his alleged accomplices were arrested.
Herrera’s body was discovered by deputies responding to a welfare check. A woman had called 911 and reported her co-worker — who lived in the Nambé neighborhood — heard gunshots and saw a body.
Sheriff’s office personnel tracked down the teen suspects through Snapchat messages, surveillance video and a GPS tracking device Martinez’s mother had put on his car, according to charging documents.