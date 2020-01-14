Two teenage brothers are dead after their car crashed head-on with a pickup Tuesday morning north of Moriarty.
The brothers, Pedro Sandoval, 16, and Mateo Sandoval, 14, were driving to school activities in Moriarty, according to a news release from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.
The crash occurred around 6 a.m. on N.M. 41 just south of Dinkle Road.
The driver of the pickup, Roman Armendarez, 58, was treated for injuries that were not life threatening, according to the news release.
Moriarty-Edgewood School District Superintendent Teresa Salazar wrote in an email that there will be crisis stations set up around Moriarty High School for students wanting to speak with a counselor.
"Our entire community is saddened by this horrific tragedy and send our condolences to their family and all that knew these amazing young men," Salazar wrote.
