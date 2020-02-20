A teenager accused of bringing a gun onto the Santa Fe High School campus and sending text messages threatening to shoot a student is dangerous and will be held without bond until trial, a judge ruled Thursday.
Ezekiel Montoya turned 18 in mid-January, just before the alleged incident, making him one of the youngest if not the youngest person to be kept in jail based on a determination of dangerousness since 2016 bond reforms made that an option.
Prosecutor Kent Wahlquist said Montoya had been expelled and "trespassed" — or legally barred — from Santa Fe High before the Jan. 23 incident. He is charged with unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises, unlawful carrying of a handgun by a person under age 19, criminal trespass and resisting an officer.
And the mother of the female student he is accused of threatening to shoot had filed a restraining order against him, Wahlquist said.
Nonetheless, Wahlquist said, Montoya drove onto campus and sent text messages to a student with whom he'd had a romantic relationship, saying "I'll shoot that [expletive] now," and "that [expletive] is dead."
The student and Montoya's love interest — who are friends — went to the office to report the text messages. While they were there, the dean of students "looks over to the live monitor and sees [Montoya] driving up," the prosecutor said.
School officials alerted security, who found Montoya outside the student's math class, Wahlquist said. He was escorted off campus and drove away angrily in his truck, the prosecutor said. Police pulled him over a short time later and found a handgun under the driver's seat.
Wahlquist said Montoya had threatened to shoot school personnel in the past.
Montoya's attorney, public defender Shelby Bradley, said during Thursday's hearing that there was no evidence Montoya had ever removed the gun from his vehicle or brandished it, and argued he should be released on electronic monitoring.
But state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled that the allegations made Montoya a threat to the student he'd targeted "and anyone else he tries to shoot," and no conditions of release could protect her or the community from him.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.