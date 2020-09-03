Estevan Montoya, 17, accused of fatally shooting former Santa Fe High School basketball player Fedonta "JB" White at a party last month in Santa Fe County, will remain in custody pending trial.
State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington ruled Thursday that Montoya could pose a threat to the public and also could be in danger himself if he were released.
"Because of his affiliation, because of the notoriety of the case, but more importantly to the community as a whole, the court finds that there are no conditions of release that would ensure the safety of the community," Ellington said.
Montoya, through his attorney, Dan Marlowe, pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder, among other counts.
Montoya appeared by video conference from the San Juan County juvenile detention facility in Farmington and told Ellington he understood the charges filed against him and his rights.
Prosecutor David Shapiro laid out the case for keeping Montoya in custody pending trial, citing everything from Montoya's school disciplinary records to a cellphone video he says shows Montoya holding and shooting a gun at a Santa Fe park earlier this year.
Shapiro also said there were reports that Montoya threatened fellow students at Capital High School with a gun. He referred to a Jan. 29 Santa Fe Police Department report several times during the hearing.
According to the report, a fellow student told police he witnessed a fight involving Montoya on Jan. 27 at SWAN Park.
The unidentified student told police both his cousin and Montoya fired guns during the incident, the police report said.
Marlowe said the person appearing in the cellphone videos of the fight is not Montoya and there is no proof it is him.
Ellington took a brief recess during Thursday's hearing to review the video and later ruled it did appear to be Montoya.
The same student told police Montoya sent him a picture of a gun on Jan. 28, "saying something along the lines of you better watch your back," the police report said.
The student also said Montoya threatened him with a gun on Jan. 29 at the high school, the report said, but his retelling of the incident "was very inconsistent."
The student later changed his story and said Montoya only made threats on Jan. 28 through Snapchat, the report said.
Based on the information from students, officers searched Montoya's backpack for weapons and discovered a bag containing 57 grams of marijuana, the police report said. Officers never found a firearm in Montoya's backpack or at his home, but they did find a BB gun.
Montoya was later charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance, according to a petition filed in District Court in February.
The police department stopped its investigation into the shooting at SWAN Park after the witness became uncooperative, city of Santa Fe spokeswoman Kristine Mihelcic has said.
Shapiro also said Montoya is a member of a local gang — the Southside Goons. He characterized Montoya as a "proud gang member," referring to photos posted on social media in which the teen holds various firearms, magazines and cash and flashes what Shapiro referred to as gang signs.
Several students told police it was common knowledge Montoya carried a gun and dealt drugs, Shapiro said.
Marlowe argued this is the first time Montoya has been charged with a violent offense and should be placed on GPS monitoring and house arrest under the third-party custody of his grandmother — with whom he was living at the time of the shooting.
"It is also pretty common knowledge that people jump to conclusions, you know, some girl at the party saying everyone knows Estevan carries a gun," Marlowe said. "Everyone doesn't know that."
Shapiro also referred to a total of 38 incidents on Montoya's school record dating back to at least 2012 and said 11 of these were instances of violence.
While Marlowe argued Montoya only had two prior delinquent acts in his criminal history, Shapiro said the motion for his pretrial detention was based on his history and character, not just his criminal record.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
The entire situation is so sad. But what’s even more sad is that there are 3 deaths in 3 months and 6 families who are devastated and dealing with trauma. Regardless of what happens in court on any of the 3 cases, NO ONE WINS!!!
So where are the school counselor reports and did they refer him to get help from the states human services,, or did police refer his case as well ,, but then the charge is going to be hard to prove read the statute
🤷 what "charge is going to be hard to prove"? There's 4. I which one are u specifically pertaining to? I'm curious.
SFPS may want to think about having real consequences for “offenders” before something like this happens again. That, or, better yet more funding for mental health services for our struggling youth.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.