Estevan Montoya, the 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing former Santa Fe High School basketball standout Fedonta "JB" White at a teen house party this month, will be tried as an adult.
District Judge T. Glenn Ellington made the ruling Wednesday.
Montoya, a former Capital High student, faces four possible charges, including first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a handgun by a person under 19, negligent use of a handgun near a building and tampering with evidence. He was 16 at the time of the incident.
Assistant District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in an interview Thursday the evidence supported a charge of first-degree murder, "which means he would automatically be classified as a serious youthful offender."
That means Montoya would face the same penalty as an adult if found guilty of the crimes.
Montoya's attorney, Dan Marlowe, said Thursday he wasn't surprised by the decision but took issue with the prosecution's choice to include information about Montoya's alleged affiliation with a Santa Fe gang.
"I don't think they get to say that, and they do it anyways and the judge lets them do it and without proof," Marlowe said. "I mean, it's just really bad stuff."
Marlowe said he has not seen or been provided any proof his client is affiliated with a gang, and the accusation is based only on word of mouth and social media posts.
A juvenile criminal complaint filed against Montoya by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office states he is a gang member.
Carmack-Altwies said 11 witnesses testified on behalf of the prosecution at Wednesday's hearing. Prosecutors also showed photos of White's body after he died at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center on Aug. 1.
Marlowe said he did not call any witnesses.
"I don't telegraph the punch," he said, adding his comments about White have been mischaracterized.
Marlowe said he recognizes the 18-year-old White — a top-100 recruit who was about to begin at the University of New Mexico this month — was a fierce, talented competitor.
"The only negative thing in any way is he went after this kid, my client," Marlowe said.
According to a criminal complaint, witnesses said Montoya and White got into an altercation at a party in Chupadero. Marlowe said he anticipates the state to contend Montoya threw the first punch and therefore has no right to claim self-defense.
"You think that my kid's going to start a fight with someone who outweighs him by 100 pounds?" Marlowe said.
White was chasing after Montoya when he was shot, Marlowe said.
A document filed in District Court on Wednesday states Montoya could face one of two possible sets of charges.
The first is a single count of willful and deliberate first-degree murder.
Alternatively, Montoya might face a charge of first-degree depraved mind murder, which, according to state statute, is for "any act greatly dangerous to the lives of others, indicating a depraved mind regardless of human life."
Carmack-Altwies said the potential charges are based on two different theories of what happened the night of the shooting.
Montoya will face additional charges of tampering with evidence, unlawful possession of a handgun and negligent use of a deadly weapon in the case of the depraved mind murder charge.
Marlowe previously said Montoya was dealing with the death of his friend Ivan Perez, 17, when he attended the Chupadero party.
Perez had been shot and killed in front of Montoya during a fight at the Bluffs at Tierra Contenta apartment complex in mid-July.
Montoya is in custody at the San Juan County Juvenile Detention Center in Farmington. Marlowe said he did not know whether the state will try to transfer him to an adult facility.
