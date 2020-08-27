Estevan Montoya, the 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing former Santa Fe High School basketball star Fedonta "JB" White at a teen house party earlier this month, will be tried as an adult.
District Judge T. Glenn Ellington made the ruling Wednesday.
Montoya, a former Capital High student, faces four charges, including an open count of murder, unlawful possession of a handgun, negligent use of a handgun and tampering with evidence. He was 16 at the time of the incident.
Assistant District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in an interview Thursday the evidence gathered to date supported a charge of first-degree murder, "which means he would automatically be classified as a serious youthful offender."
That means Montoya would face the same penalty as an adult if found guilty of the crime.
Montoya's attorney Dan Marlowe said Thursday he wasn't surprised by the decision, but took issue with the prosecution's decision to include information about Montoya's alleged affiliation with a Santa Fe gang.
"I don't think they get to say that and they do it anyways and the judge let's them do it and without proof," Marlowe said. "I mean, it's just really bad stuff."
But Marlowe said he has not seen, or been provided any proof his client is affiliated with a gang, and that the accusation is based only on word-of-mouth and social media posts.
A juvenile criminal complaint filed against Montoya by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office states he is a gang member.
Carmack-Altwies said 11 witnesses testified on behalf of the prosecution at the Wednesday hearing. Prosecutors also showed photos of White's body after he died at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Marlowe said he did not call any witnesses.
"I don't telegraph the punch," he said, adding his comments about White have been mischaracterized.
Marlowe said he recognized the 18-year-old White — a top-100 recruit who was about to enter the University of New Mexico this month — as a fierce competitor on the basketball court and very talented.
"The only negative thing in any way is he went after this kid, my client," Marlowe said.
White was chasing after Montoya when he was shot, Marlowe said.
