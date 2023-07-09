Amid the mechanical hum of the Santa Fe Opera’s costume shop last week, Caroline Amaral Zaltron worked with precision.

Two small rectangles of fabric — one emerald green, one black — sat on her sewing table. Zaltron carefully folded space for a seam into the fabric and secured the two pieces together with yellow-topped sewing pins. After refilling her bobbin with dark green thread, she stitched them together.

Eventually, the rectangles will become part of a jacket pocket, Zaltron said.

070523_LS_OperaAprentice_2_RGB.jpg

Caroline Amaral Zaltron, one of 86 apprentice technicians working this summer at the Santa Fe Opera, stitches part of a costume Thursday. From Brazil, Zaltron is pursuing her master’s degree in theater design and technology in the U.S. and has spent the last two summers gaining experience at the opera. “I saw the costumes, and I’m like, ‘I have to work there,’ ” Zaltron said. 
070523_LS_OperaAprentice_4_RGB.jpg

Caroline Amaral Zaltron of Brazil checks on the costumes Thursday for one of the Santa Fe Opera’s productions. As an apprentice technician this summer, Zaltron has improved her precise alterations and hand-stitching — required by costumes for this summer’s production of The Flying Dutchman — and learned how to interact with actors during costume fittings.
070523_LS_OperaAprentice_5_RGB.jpg

Clint Sumalpong of Orlando, Fla., connects a piece of the Santa Fe Opera stage to a strap to lift it Wednesday. Sumalpong has served as an apprentice at the opera over two summers, gaining hands-on experience and making industry contacts that allowed him to accept a job as a member of the stage crew at a California Shakespeare theater.

