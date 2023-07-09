Amid the mechanical hum of the Santa Fe Opera’s costume shop last week, Caroline Amaral Zaltron worked with precision.
Two small rectangles of fabric — one emerald green, one black — sat on her sewing table. Zaltron carefully folded space for a seam into the fabric and secured the two pieces together with yellow-topped sewing pins. After refilling her bobbin with dark green thread, she stitched them together.
Eventually, the rectangles will become part of a jacket pocket, Zaltron said.
And that jacket pocket will take the stage at the Santa Fe Opera’s upcoming production of Pelléas et Mélisande, which opens Saturday.
Zaltron is one of 86 apprentice technicians joining the Santa Fe Opera’s summer season this year. In addition to taking on apprentice performers, the local opera hires technician apprentices — each of them focused on a particular component of theatrical production, from wigs and makeup to props to scenic arts to stage crew — to assist in the behind-the-scenes running of its complex productions.
The apprentice technicians are essential to ensuring the opera’s summer season runs smoothly, helping run live performances and completing much of the work to transition from one opera to another, sometimes in a matter of hours.
And while they work, they’re exposed to what a typical day in their future career might look like, while meeting industry professionals, learning their craft and participating and master classes, said Tracy Armagost, the opera’s production and recruiting coordinator.
“What the apprentices get out of it is 13, 14 weeks of hands-on training in whatever it is they’re doing, whether that’s running shows or learning to craft in the costume shop or learning new skills in the prop shop,” she said.
For Armagost, apprentice season starts long before the summer. About four months of her job each year involves traveling to conferences in search of apprentices from states across the U.S. and the world.
The selected apprentices are paid an hourly wage of about $12.50, Armagost said, with time-and-a-half after 40 hours. The opera also provides all of the apprentices with travel stipends and heavily subsidized housing in its own furnished apartment complex, where weekly rent is $78.
Zaltron is one such selected apprentice. Originally from the city of Ijuí in Brazil’s southernmost province — closer to Uruguay than São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro — Zaltron has been pinballing through the Americas to hone her craft as a costumer. After completing her undergraduate degree in fashion design in Brazil, she moved to U.S. to pursue a Master of Fine Arts degree in theater design and technology at the University of Minnesota.
At a friend’s recommendation, she looked into the opera’s technician apprentice program, despite never working with operatic productions before. The quick online search sealed her interest in the local opera company.
“I saw the costumes, and I’m like, ‘I have to work there,’ ” Zaltron said.
So, she has spent her last two summers in Santa Fe, helping to stitch together the opera’s costumes.
“Last year was amazing; I learned so much in two months,” Zaltron said.
This year, she’s added even more skills to her costuming repertoire. The precise alterations and hand-stitching required by costumes for this summer’s production of The Flying Dutchman sharpened her skills, Zaltron said, as did working on a costume for one of the principal characters in Tosca. And she said she learned how to interact with actors during costume fittings.
“It’s insane how much you can learn in such a short period of time, just because of the high quality of the costumes and the drapers here,” Zaltron said.
And the learning experiences aren’t limited to the costume shop. Tori Kershaw, a rising junior in theater and elementary education at Mercer University in Georgia, found a home for the summer in the Santa Fe Opera’s prop shop, among stacks of dishes and brass candelabras and tubs of fake pears and wheels of cheese.
In her weeks in Santa Fe, Kershaw has kept a running list of all that she’s absorbed on her phone. She’s gained new ways of communicating and learned how to complete new forms of paperwork — much of which documents precisely where a prop is, what it looks like and where it will travel throughout a production. All of it comes together in a precise organizational system.
“You would think it’s just props, but there’s so much that goes into it. It’s crazy,” Kershaw said.
This summer marks Kershaw’s first time working shows that alternate by the day, her first time working with opera and her first time working on such a large scale of productions. But she said she felt well-supported by opera staff.
“They teach you everything you need to know, and they’ll answer your questions all the time,” Kershaw said. “It’s really an apprenticeship; they’re here to teach you.”
Part of that learning is by design, Armogast said. The apprenticeship program begins with training sessions before hosting master classes by longtime opera technicians and a portfolio fair, allowing the apprentices to show off their work to industry professionals.
The apprentices also are responsible for the apprentice scenes, special shows in August in which apprentice singers and technicians essentially act as staff to put on their own performances.
By summer’s end, the apprentices are hireable in many cases. And many do get employed.
Clint Sumalpong, a stage crew apprentice from Orlando, Fla., parlayed his two years of apprenticeships at Santa Fe Opera into a job as a member of the stage crew at a California Shakespeare theater.
Though he spent Wednesday evening properly positioning the floor treatment for Tosca on the opera’s stage, Sumalpong said he’s headed to the Bay Area once his apprenticeship finishes.
And there is always the option of staying in Santa Fe. About 65% of the opera’s current staff are former apprentices, said Armogast, who got her start as an apprentice 36 seasons ago. The program prepares the next generation of theater technicians for that kind of work.
“It’s like a threee-month-long training program for them. And it’s hands-on; it’s not just like reading a book,” Armogast said.
Kershaw summed up her experience as an opera apprentice this way: “Best summer ever.”