RUIDOSO — The Republican pre-primary nominating convention fell into disarray Saturday when technical issues disrupted electronic voting for a slew of candidates for governor and other races, prompting some delegates to leave in frustration before a switch to paper ballots.
The Republican Party of New Mexico later said in a news release it was postponing the release of results until paper ballots had been counted. It didn't provide a timetable for when results would be available.
“Well, it was going pretty good for a while, but then technology interrupted everything and kind of screwed stuff up,” said Michael Potts, a delegate from Las Cruces.
The convention, held before a November general election to determine which candidates will appear on the June primary ballot, as well as who gets top billing, drew nearly 1,000 attendees, including 748 delegates from across the state.
Before the voting problem, candidates for Congress and statewide races delivered rousing speeches to the party establishment, with several taking aim at incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat.
“You know, we are at war,” said Jay Block, a retired Air Force officer and Sandoval County commissioner who is among five Republicans seeking the nomination for governor. “And I know what war is because I’ve experienced war in Afghanistan.”
He referenced the governor’s former campaign spokesman, James Hallinan, accusing her of groping him during her campaign for the seat. Lujan Grisham’s political committee has paid Hallinan $150,000 to settle the harassment claim, which the governor said she did to focus on the pandemic.
Hallinan, who has worked on Democratic campaigns in the past, planned to attend the Republican convention, where he was expected to announce he was endorsing state Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences in the governor’s race. He didn’t make it because of a flight delay.
The big news out of the convention was expected to be how candidates fared in delegate votes. Hours before the delay in releasing results was announced, the voting problems cast a dark cloud over what had been a high-octane event.
Steve Pearce, chairman of the Republican Party of New Mexico, appeared frustrated when the voting problems ground the convention to a halt. In an interview, he tried to put a positive spin on the event, calling it “magnificent.”
“Almost 1,000 people signed up. It was energy. The speeches were well-received. The program was good,” he said.
Pearce said “the data system choked up” because it couldn’t handle the large number of delegates who were voting.
Asked to explain exactly what went wrong, Pearce said he didn’t know but believed it was linked to voting by proxy.
“Every proxy, we had to create a separate email for … and a lot of people were carrying proxies, but you can only use your email once,” he said. “This morning, we had something like 200 people decide that they weren’t going to come kind of at the last minute, and they sent proxies. Well, that choked the system down.”
Before the delay was announced, Pearce had said he expected to have results by Saturday night.
“As soon as we start handing [the Rules Committee] ballots, they start counting them,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of proxies out here to process, but those are processed pretty quickly. Once we got the process down, it was actually working very well.”
Dow, who said in her convention speech that “hundreds of delegates” had committed to vote for her, said the vote count would take longer than expected to make sure it was accurate.
“This is what you do when you’re on the [campaign] trail,” she said. “You roll with the punches.”
Other candidates were less forgiving.
“I’m deeply disappointed, and I don’t know how you look at this and think anything other than this process doesn’t work,” said former longtime TV weatherman Mark Ronchetti, who advocated during his convention speech that every Republican running for governor should appear on the primary ballot.
“Give the voters a chance to select from everybody,” he said afterward. “How do you count these votes now? … People deserve better than this.”
As he did in his speech, Ronchetti said he has already qualified to be on the ballot.
Candidates need 20 percent delegate support to earn a spot on the ballot, but they can stay in the race if they have enough nominating petition signatures. Ronchetti, who has dwarfed his competitors in fundraising, collected more than 7,000 signatures, well above the 1,503 needed to be considered for the June primary.
“The other four candidates in this race aren’t on the ballot right now, so they should be very concerned because who knows how many of their voters are still here?” he said while voting continued.
Block said “there needs to be a lot of improvement” in voting before the next state convention.
“The candidates are all disappointed. The delegates are frustrated,” he said. “The candidates have been working so hard for months and months and months, and all we expect is a professionally run election. When you don’t get that, you get very frustrated, and it really just turns people off.”
Block predicted “the leadership of the Republican Party” would wake up Sunday morning and start trying to figure out a fix for the future.
“What happened today, it didn’t need to happen,” he said. “There should have been a backup plan right away. But I will say the party reacted as quickly as they could with paper ballots, and I appreciate that.”
Brett Kokinadis, a former congressional candidate who serves as first vice chairman of the Republican Party of Santa Fe, said delegates were frustrated but that technical problems happen.
“I don’t really fault the Republican Party for having a technical experience,” he said.
“We’re going to have a fair election, and we have paper documentation to back up the fair election,” he added. “It’s unfortunate that some people left, and they left out of frustration, but I mean, that’s their choice.”
So their vote won’t count?
“Not if they’re not voting in person,” he said. “It would just be like if you’re standing in line at your local election office and you decided to leave; of course your vote doesn’t count because you didn’t cast it.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.