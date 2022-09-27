Mark Ronchetti, right, Republican candidate for governor, greets UPS workers Tuesday at a UPS warehouse in Rio Rancho. The Teamsters union blasted the visit, saying he was invited by management, and reinforced the group's support for reelecting Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Courtesy Mark Ronchetti campaign
A Teamsters union that represents UPS drivers delivered a sharp rebuke to Mark Ronchetti on Tuesday after the Republican gubernatorial candidate promoted a visit to a UPS warehouse in Rio Rancho.
Just before 9:30 a.m., Ronchetti took to Twitter to thank UPS for opening its warehouse doors to send off their drivers before their shifts.
“Working New Mexicans are ready for a government that listens and cares about its constituents,” he tweeted along with photos of him speaking to what appeared to be dozens of UPS drivers and shaking hands with one of them. “On November 8, we will give them that!”
Tuesday afternoon, Teamsters Local 492 took to Facebook to decry the visit, writing it was “management” who invited Ronchetti to speak to a room of union members.
“Ronchetti does not represent our Teamster values and we despise his use of UPS teamsters as a prop this morning, to advance his anti-worker agenda,” the union wrote.
The union cited the governor’s “strong record delivering for New Mexico workers and their families.”
The kerfuffle sparked a war of words between the two campaigns.
Delaney Corcoran, a spokeswoman for Lujan Grisham’s reelection campaign, posted a screenshot of the Teamsters’ Facebook post on Twitter and thanked the union for “standing with” the governor.
“And shame on you @MarkRonchetti
NM for using New Mexico workers as props to advance your anti-worker and anti-working families agenda,” she tweeted.
Ronchetti’s campaign fired back within minutes.
“Mark had a phenomenal reception at UPS this morning because workers know elitist politician and ultimate insider @Michelle4NM does not care about them,” the campaign wrote in response to Corcoran’s tweet. “She put workers out of work & locked them in their homes while she went jewelry shopping. She’s out of touch with the people.”
Paul Gessing, president of the Rio Grande Foundation, an Albuquerque-based free-market think tank, jumped into the fray, too.
“The union brass are nothing but Democrat Party operatives,” he tweeted in response to Corcoran. “They direct millions of dollars to MLG and other politicians. Rank and file members don’t buy what she is selling.”
When asked for comment, both campaigns issued statements that echoed their tweets.
“Using UPS Teamsters, who have already endorsed Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, as props in a photo op is not only disrespectful, but it’s even worse when you consider Mark Ronchetti has already promised to undermine those workers’ rights,” Corcoran said in a statement.
Ryan Sabel, Ronchetti’s communications director, said Ronchetti received a “very warm welcome” from UPS employees.
“So warm in fact, that there were multiple rounds of applause when Mark spoke about getting tough on crime, catching up our kids in school, and giving New Mexicans back a large piece of the money they have earned,” he said in a statement. “Just because Democrat operative union bosses stump for Michelle doesn’t mean that the working men and women of this state do. Just like Governor Lujan Grisham, union bosses don’t like individuals having their own votes.”