April Ortiz called Adelina Tafoya “a firecracker.”
Crystal Rougemont once told Tafoya she would adopt her if she could.
Derek Tafoya remembered a sister who could “light up the whole room.”
They all agreed 16-year-old Adelina Tafoya had an infectious energy that highlighted her life. The Las Vegas, N.M., girl died from injuries suffered in a shooting Monday at Storrie Lake State Park that left two other people injured.
New Mexico State Police spokesman Lt. Mark Soriano wrote in an email Wednesday the department was investigating the shooting and had not yet taken anyone into custody.
Derek Tafoya said his sister was with some friends late Monday and had planned on doing some "night fishing" at the lake when the shooting occurred.
"I wasn’t surprised that she was with her friends, but I was surprised at what happened to her,” Derek Tafoya said. “She was always with her friends and [would] just hang out. That was all they did. I love her and miss her, and I hope she is in a better place.”
Ortiz, who taught Adelina Tafoya’s physical education classes at Memorial Middle School and Las Vegas Robertson High School, said she learned about the girl's death early Tuesday.
“I was like, ‘What are you talking about? What do you know?’ ” Ortiz said. “Then my [Snapchat] texts started coming in and my heart dropped to my stomach.”
Rougemont, who was Adelina Tafoya’s science teacher at Memorial, remembered a tough, opinionated girl who sometimes got into trouble because of that. Behind that veneer, though, was a thoughtful, caring person who was very loyal to friends, the teacher said.
“She definitely had to be tough, but at the same time, she had a lot of good in her,” Rougemont said. “She was very kind when you got to know her.”
Derek Tafoya said that while he and his sister came from a poor family, their parents — Richard and Estrella Tafoya — tried to do all they could to give their children opportunities to participate in sports and other activities. Adelina Tafoya was on a jump-rope team growing up and played basketball in middle school. Ortiz tried to persuade her to play sports, seeing her as a basketball player or a track athlete, but Adelina Tafoya always declined.
Ortiz found a picture of the girl with her PE basketball team that had won an in-class tournament. She cherishes the photo more now, she said. “That’s the picture I’ll always want to look at.”
When Adelina Tafoya entered Robertson as a freshman for the 2019-20 school year, her brother saw her blossom, saying she had more friends than he did. She also had just gotten her first job at McDonald’s in June and was very proud of it. He remembers her beaming smile when she got her first paycheck.
“She worked, like, eight to 10 hours a day,” Derek Tafoya said. “Her first check, she made $900, and she was just excited. She loved the way it felt to make money.”
A GoFundMe account was set up to help the Tafoyas pay for their daughter’s funeral costs, and it had raised more than $6,000 by Wednesday.
