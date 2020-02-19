Daniel E. Gurulé's epiphany came while he was a student at the College of Santa Fe in the early 1970s.
Challenged by a teacher who told him Hispanics didn't do enough to preserve their own language and culture, Gurulé took the withering criticism to heart.
And then he did something about it.
Determined to teach, preserve and foster the Spanish language and New Mexico culture through education and music, Gurulé spent much of his adult life in New Mexico schools and school districts, working to pass the baton to future generations who could learn and appreciate the gifts that surrounded them.
Gurulé died Feb. 11 from complications following a yearslong fight with esophogeal and liver cancer, his son Sevastian Gurulé said.
Daniel Gurulé was 72.
"He got into the education field specifically to teach language, culture and music," Sevastian Gurulé said. "He found an ingenious way, teaching through music."
Born June 7, 1947, at his family's home on Camino Sin Nombre in Santa Fe, Gurulé graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1966. He was drafted into the U.S. Army — twice, his son said — during the Vietnam era. He served in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1969 as a Specialist 4th Class.
When Gurule returned home, the Chicano movement was taking root in the Southwest and in Santa Fe. A fine speaker, he had a role in a variety of rallies throughout the area.
But spurred by the incident at the College of Santa Fe, Gurulé changed his major from psychology once he found his true passion in education, specifically bilingual education. He received a master's degree in bilingual education and later earned a second master's in education administration.
He taught at Cristo Rey Catholic School and later in Santa Fe Public Schools, including stops at Kaune and Salazar elementaries and Alameda Middle School.
Following a time in Arizona, where he was a bilingual education director in Glendale, he returned to New Mexico. He served as an administrator in the state Public Education Department and then in the Pojoaque Valley School District, from which he retired in the early 2000s.
Throughout, Gurulé's love for music permeated his work and his off hours. Sevastian Gurulé said his father founded two family bands — El Trio Guadalupano and El Trio Gurulé — that played on stages throughout Northern New Mexico. Their motto: We're a party looking for a place to happen. "Restaurants, funerals, weddings, First Communions, baptisms, rosaries, city functions," said Sevastian Gurulé, who played in both groups, of the places the bands played.
The purpose, Daniel Gurulé told his son, was to be part of the community and celebrate it as well.
"That's what encouraged him, the music," Sevastian Gurulé said. "He liked to be there to help. He'd say, ‘Mijo, that's why we sing at funerals and rosaries. The music brings happiness in times of distress.’ … He would go the extra mile to help, whether it was tutoring, taking students on field trips, even bring them to our house and hung with us kids."
Gurulé met his late wife, Bernadette, while they were second graders at Cristo Rey School. They reconnected on the Plaza after he returned to town following his military service. They married in January 1971 and remained together until her death in late 2017. They had four children: Sevastian, Lupita, Miguel and Daniela.
Gurulé's rosary was held Wednesday night. His funeral Mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at Cristo Rey, with interment following at 12:45 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
