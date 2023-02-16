When Mollie Toll wasn’t trying to uncover the mysteries of New Mexico’s prehistoric past, she was helping students understand life concepts through science.

As an ethnobotanist and archaeobotanist, she identified plant remains from archaeological sites in the Southwest, and as a teacher, she tried to inspire youth to dunderstanding.

“She always felt archaeology is a great tool for teaching,” said her husband, Wolcott Toll. “The reason we both love archaeology is it touches on so many [subjects]. ... It is a great way to engage kids to think about how they interrelate, and think about how the evidence from an archaeological site can tell you about how the people were living.”