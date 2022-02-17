The state Senate unanimously approved a tax package early Thursday morning that exempts Social Security benefits from the state’s personal income tax and reduces New Mexico's gross receipts tax rate by 0.025 percent over two years — both priorities of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
And with just about eight hours to go before the end of this year's legislative session, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to concur with the Senate changes to House Bill 163 later that morning.
That legislation is now on its way to Lujan Grisham's desk for her signature.
The bill also includes tax rebates for New Mexico taxpayers of up to $500, a child tax credit and tax exemptions for military veterans and nurses who work at least 30 hours in hospitals.
"These measures will put money back in the pockets of New Mexican families and back into the economy," Senate Democrats tweeted after the vote.
Lujan Grisham listed tax breaks as one of her legislative priorities for this year's 30-day session.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
