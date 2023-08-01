Politician Alexis Martinez Johnson is on a different sort of campaign, this one against a homegrown business.
She says Gruet Winery Santa Fe Tasting Room discriminated against her on the basis of skin color and perceived class status.
Martinez Johnson on Friday posted a public complaint against the business on Facebook, and she contacted me to outline her grievances. She has since removed the Facebook video, but maintains she was wronged.
Justin Pichardo, manager of the tasting room housed in the Hotel St. Francis, told me no discrimination occurred. He said Martinez Johnson made guests and an employee of the business uncomfortable by injecting herself into a private gathering.
She later wanted to speak with someone in authority, and Pichardo said he listened to her for about 15 minutes in the hotel lobby.
During that conversation, she said something to the effect of, Do you know who I am? I ran for Congress.
A Republican, Martinez Johnson told me she provided a capsule biography to the manager because she had been stereotyped as someone who had neither the acceptable skin color nor the means to patronize his tasting room.
There is little common ground as to what happened in the confrontation between Martinez Johnson and the business. The starting point Friday afternoon is a rare point of agreement.
Martinez Johnson said she was enjoying time on the Plaza, and she struck up a conversation with a group of female strangers. “I’m typically a very kind, warm, welcoming person to people coming to Santa Fe,” Martinez Johnson said.
The women set out for the Gruet tasting room a few blocks away. Martinez Johnson went with them.
She said she did not believe she was overstepping any boundary. Once they entered the business, Martinez Johnson said, one new acquaintance moved her belongings so Martinez Johnson could sit down.
“No one said this seat is taken or anything to let me know the group had reserved the table,” Martinez Johnson said.
That changed soon enough. Another woman spoke up with an objection to Martinez Johnson’s presence. Only then, Martinez Johnson said, did she realize she had seated herself at a private function.
“I got up and told them I meant no harm or disrespect. I said I hope you ladies enjoy your time in Santa Fe.”
Martinez Johnson moved to a different section of the tasting room. She said she was the only customer in that area, and she intended to order a drink.
By her account, the server who had been at the women’s table in the other room confronted her.
She said he told her, “You need to be removed from this establishment because you’ve offended a high-profile client of ours. I took that as, you’re not the right type of color and the right type of class for this establishment.”
Pichardo said the server who spoke with Martinez Johnson is an assistant manager of Hispanic heritage. Martinez Johnson said the server actually described himself as a Mexican. But nothing precludes an ethnic minority from discriminating against another ethnic minority, she said.
Pichardo was in another room and said he did not hear the conversations or any commotion. He pieced together his understanding of what went wrong from discussions with Martinez Johnson and members of his staff.
“I think it was a combination of issues,” Pichardo told me. “[Martinez Johnson] had made guests of the tasting room feel uncomfortable, and the server at that moment did not feel comfortable serving her alcohol.
“She was very emotional. She cried at one point. She seemed very angry.”
Martinez Johnson said she was upset but in control. She was never loud, she said, nor did she have anything to drink before her conversations with the tasting room employees.
Pichardo saw nothing to dispute that one part of Martinez Johnson’s account. He said she did not slur her words or carry the odor of alcoholic beverages.
One thought was on Pichardo’s mind: “What could I do to help the situation?”
He listened as Martinez Johnson said his server needed training in customer service. Martinez Johnson eventually told Pichardo she had to be on her way. But not before she spoke of going to the press. Pichardo perceived her comment as a threat of sorts.
While still in the business, Martinez Johnson recorded her video accusing the tasting room of discriminatory practices and posted it on her Facebook page. She removed it to prevent further trouble, she said.
“I didn’t want people who support me to take it to any kind of extreme.”
Martinez Johnson has run for public office three times in the last three years. She lost races for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020 and 2022, both in landslides to Democratic Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernández.
Martinez Johnson finished third in a three-way race for mayor of Santa Fe in 2021, receiving 10% of the vote.
She said she has no plans to run for office next year, though she does not discount a future in politics.
For now, her adversary is a business instead of a Democrat. As we dig for more facts about the confrontation, there are no voters, only a court of public opinion.