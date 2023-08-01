Politician Alexis Martinez Johnson is on a different sort of campaign, this one against a homegrown business.

She says Gruet Winery Santa Fe Tasting Room discriminated against her on the basis of skin color and perceived class status.

Martinez Johnson on Friday posted a public complaint against the business on Facebook, and she contacted me to outline her grievances. She has since removed the Facebook video, but maintains she was wronged.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Recommended for you