A task force on pension reform submitted its final report to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday after approving a preliminary proposal on how to eliminate a $6 billion unfunded liability in the Public Employees Retirement Association.
The recommendation would lower cost-of-living adjustments for retirees over the next three years, then implement a profit-sharing model that would be dictated by investment returns and the status of the pension systems funds.
The task force approved its proposal without making changes to recommendations it presented at the state Capitol earlier this month. Only one organization in the group, the Retired Public Employees of New Mexico, opposed the proposal, said Diego Arencón, head of the task force.
Lujan Grisham issued an executive order earlier this year creating the working group to draft a pension reform proposal that would be presented in next year’s legislative session and would aim to “prevent the need for more drastic changes in the future.”
The final report included letters from a number of task force members expressing support for the proposal.
“Although it was not an easy task for us I believe we have made great strides and hope you take into consideration the recommendations the task force has provided,” wrote Eric Padilla, president of the state’s Fraternal Order of Police.
The Public Employees Retirement Association, or PERA, had 48,610 active members and 39,374 retired members in 2018. It is only about 70 percent funded and has more than $6 billion in unfunded liabilities — the gap between assets and future benefits owed. The proposal would eliminate that gap within 25 years, according to the report.
“For future employees to enjoy the benefits they do now, this would be a little sacrifice,” said Arencón, who also is the governor’s deputy chief of staff. “Unless we protect it and fund it appropriately, 50 or 60 years from now people aren’t going to be able to rely on it.”
Under the proposal, cost-of-living adjustments over the next three years would be paid for through a one-time appropriation of $76 million that would need legislative approval. The compounding factor currently applied to the cost-of-living adjustments would be paused during that period of three years.
A profit-sharing model would then be established instead of the 2 percent annual raises that retirees currently receive in their pensions. Under that model, the adjustment would range between 0.5 percent and 3 percent.
The proposal also would do away with current rules that require employees to wait seven years to begin receiving cost-of-living adjustments. They would instead start getting them two years after retirement.