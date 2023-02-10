A state task force released a report Friday outlining actions that government leaders, communities and individual users can take to better manage New Mexico's water supply, which is expected to decrease sharply as the climate grows more arid.
The New Mexico Water Policy and Infrastructure Task Force — made up mostly of state, local and tribal water managers and advocates — issued an 89-page report with 17 recommendations for improving how water is delivered, stored, consumed and conserved as a changing climate depletes supply while the state's population increases.
These recommendations lay "a path forward for decision-makers in confronting New Mexico's water-related challenges, particularly in the face of climate change," said Hannah Riseley-White, deputy director of the Interstate Stream Commission.
A key objective is to foster collaboration between agencies so they can put their minds together in tackling the problems, she added.
This report aligns with the 50-year plan state officials are drafting to manage water amid a changing climate that's causing more frequent, extended and severe droughts, known as aridification.
An increasingly arid climate is leading to reduced precipitation, greater evaporation and weaker snowpacks, depleting rivers and well fields, as seen in the Southwest's 23-year drought, the driest period in the past 1,200 years. That has resulted in the state's reservoirs being at their lowest since the 1950s drought.
In its "Leap Ahead Report," the state predicts these trends will worsen in the next 50 years.
The gloomy forecasts say temperatures will rise as much as 7 degrees, drier soils will soak up runoff needed to replenish rivers and aquifers, more intense wildfires will leave landscapes barren and more vulnerable to erosion, and warming waters will become more prone to bacterial outbreaks.
One graphic projects the Rio Grande's flow dropping from roughly 1,500 cubic feet per second in the 1960s to as low as 750 cfs by 2100, depending on how much climate-warming carbon emissions are slashed.
Both the task force's report and the 50-year plan seek to guide the state in easing and, whenever possible, preventing the harmful impacts of climate change on New Mexico's water.
The task force offers more specific actions that officials at all levels of government can take, Riseley-White said. In all, it contains 106 strategies for carrying out the broader objectives of enhancing watersheds, rivers, streams and groundwater, as well as how communities use water, she said.
It addresses the need to improve infrastructure, such as canals, reservoirs, dams and treatment plants. But it also discusses how local and state agencies must bolster their collective expertise by training and recruiting people who can do the technical jobs, she said.
The report says more personnel are required to:
Measure and manage how water is being used.
Plan, design and construct the water and wastewater systems communities need and maintain them as they age.
Protect watersheds and groundwater supplies from pollution and clean up contamination.
Help small communities manage water.
Protect and restore forests.
Respond to climate-driven emergencies that are growing more frequent.
Help communities access funds for critical water projects.
The report also suggests creating a water infrastructure authority with a dedicated funding stream; having the state take over regulating surface water pollution from the federal government; and ensuring agencies that oversee water quality are fully funded.
In 2021, New Mexico received $3.7 billion in federal infrastructure money. State officials gave priority to using the money to improve transportation, broadband and water systems. Since then, more federal money has become available for water improvements, such as $4 billion in drought relief money for states in the Colorado River basin.
"We have huge amounts of money and opportunities that if we don't have people to take them on, we're going to miss federal dollars," said Rolf Schmidt-Petersen, Interstate Stream Commission director.
The head of the regional irrigation district said he hopes the infrastructure upgrades will include ones that will move Rio Grande water more efficiently through the southern stretches to Elephant Butte Reservoir.
"The river south of Santa Costilla diversion dam has always been a problem," said Jason Casuga, chief engineer of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District. "In low water years, that's a section of the river that has gone dry."
The infrastructure shouldn't be used for its original purpose to divert all the river water because that would be bad for the environment, he said. But, he said, it could be refashioned to help enhance the river's flow.
"We need to try to make use of every tool that's there," Casuga said.
Riseley-White said the rigorous planning is aimed at heading off dire water shortages in the next half-century.
"Where we are in 50 years is going to depend on the actions we take now," Riseley-White said.