A state task force released a report Friday outlining actions that government leaders, communities and individual users can take to better manage New Mexico's water supply, which is expected to decrease sharply as the climate grows more arid. 

The New Mexico Water Policy and Infrastructure Task Force — made up mostly of state, local and tribal water managers and advocates — issued an 89-page report with 17 recommendations for improving how water is delivered, stored, consumed and conserved as a changing climate depletes supply while the state's population increases. 

These recommendations lay "a path forward for decision-makers in confronting New Mexico's water-related challenges, particularly in the face of climate change," said Hannah Riseley-White, deputy director of the Interstate Stream Commission. 

