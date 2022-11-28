092921 jw countyjail

The Santa Fe County Adult Correctional Facility, shown last year. According to a task force created by the Legislature, New Mexico is among a small number of states which have held as many or more people in jails as it does in prisons.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Combining the administration of state prisons and county jails is not a solution for New Mexico “at this time,” according to a task force created by the Legislature to study the issue.

While such an arrangement might one day make sense, the state has many challenges to address before such a consolidation would be feasible, the group said in a report released Monday.

Two 2022 legislative memorials called for the task force to be convened to study and discuss the possibility of combining administration of the state’s 25 jails and 11 prisons.

