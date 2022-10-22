During an interview in which she railed against the Democratic political monopoly in New Mexico, her critics' reflexive tendency to tie her to former President Donald Trump, plus real and perceived slights she's dealt with all her life, Alexis Martinez Johnson seemed to flinch when asked if she's angry.
"I mean, to say I'm angry — I think it's more that I'm passionately disappointed, quite frankly," she said.
Word choice notwithstanding, no one will dispute Martinez Johnson's clenched-jaw determination. Although she's been beaten twice in the past two years in her only runs for elected office, the 40-year-old mother of four is taking aim once against at the 3rd Congressional District seat, a prize she thinks she can wrest away from first-term Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández.
Martinez Johnson's optimism is built on things she doesn't control — the recent redistricting of the once all-northern 3rd District now includes decidedly Republican voting areas in southeastern New Mexico — and things she does. And whether it's passionate disappointment or an ability to read voters' frustration, she's certain a bubbling, perhaps seething, discontent about the way things have always been done may play into her hands.
Martinez Johnson, who got 41 percent of the vote for the 3rd District seat in 2020, her first run for political office, is a veritable quote machine when talking about the things she doesn't like about New Mexico's Democratic Party and, to a lesser extent, Leger Fernández.
"A lot of times with my opponent, with this administration in terms of the presidency, we find that the priorities are just lacking," she said. "They seem to be some type of academic, elite type of academic speak in a faculty lounge, and it's not hitting the everyday person. And we're finding people are just … they want a change in New Mexico, and I'm really excited to be part of kind of a changing of the guard."
In truth, the battle between Leger Fernández, who got her bachelor's degree at tony and private Stanford University, and Martinez Johnson, who attended tony and private Vanderbilt University before receiving a bachelor's degree in environmental engineering from New Mexico Tech, is not exactly a matchup of community college graduates.
But Martinez Johnson, by trade an environmental engineer, said she's long been offended by what she claimed is Democrats taking the Hispanic vote for granted.
She said she once had an unidentified "Democratic delegate" tell her she didn't "look like a Republican."
The insult still burns.
"I find those same ethos of race coming back up from an academic elite that think they own Hispanic voices," she said.
Martinez Johnson, who like Leger Fernández lives in Santa Fe, has been developing her own voice as a candidate for the past two years. She was an upset winner in the 2020 Republican primary for Congress and polled relatively respectably in the Democrat-tilting 3rd District — then drawn to include all of Northern New Mexico and smaller pieces of the eastern and western parts of the state.
She ran for mayor of Santa Fe a year ago in a three-way race against incumbent Alan Webber and City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler. Martinez Johnson said she didn't begin thinking about making another run for Congress until the Legislature recently changed the lines of the 3rd District, alterations that moved Republican-rich areas of southeastern New Mexico into play.
Those places, Martinez Johnson knows. She grew up on Pennsylvania Street on Roswell's south side.
And the memories, good and bad, remain clear.
Raised by her grandparents, Martinez Johnson said her determination was galvanized by the diligence of her grandfather, Luis Arredondo, a Mexican immigrant who worked for years for the city of Roswell's parks and recreation department. She recalled in detail how her grandfather had gone to a city office to pick up his paycheck, but scooped up stray mail that had been strewn about on the floor.
It wasn't his job, she said. But somehow others expected him to do it, anyway.
"At that moment, I thought to myself: Wow. This man worked so hard digging ditches, and here is is, bending down and all these young people and his boss are there, just letting him do that," she recalled. "And I thought to myself, there will never be a time where I will not stand up and have people in this state, in this country, be so disrespected in regard to an honorable, admirable man who worked night and day and could not achieve more than what he had."
Martinez Johnson declined to provide names of friends, family or close associates to talk about her past or present, complaining about what she says has been unfair treatment by The New Mexican. In a text exchange, she forwarded a post on Twitter in which she complained about an attack ad she said "intentionally lighten my features & take out my Hispanic surname."
On policy, Martinez Johnson sticks to standard Republican fare: a rejection of the Biden administration's policy; a limit on abortion to 15 weeks with exceptions on rape, incest and a mother's life; school choice; an "all of the above" approach to energy. In a bit of a surprise, she said she wants to work on campaign reform. She says those issues will work well, and not just in Southern New Mexico.
"What I tell my children is I tell them the golden rule, right? To treat others how you would want to be treated," she said. "But what I've learned from running against Teresa Leger Fernández and running against Mayor Webber is it's really about who has the gold makes the rules. And what I mean by that is, the money situation is so extreme. For instance, in the mayor contest, there was no ability for an everyday New Mexican to have a voice because of the onslaught of money."
She adds she would work for campaign reform so special interests from elsewhere wouldn't be able to make "the rules in New Mexico. So, campaign finance is really huge on my radar."
Federal Election Commission documents show she's at a massive financial disadvantage, at least through September: She'd raised about $223,000 and spent a little more than $163,000. The reports don't show a recent boost from a GOP "Young Guns" designation that, in the party's estimation, means the challenger has a chance for an upset and will turn on a fundraising spigot.
Martinez Johnson, so voluble on other subjects, is circumspect when asked how often she'd vote with a potential Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
"I would be voting with a New Mexican majority," she said, adding should would be a "check and balance" on Biden before drifting into a hard-to-understand word salad.
Asked if she's thought about what election night might look like if she's able to upset Leger Fernández, Martinez Johnson doesn't hesitate.
"You know, election night would actually be a return to the voice of New Mexicans," she said. "And that would be something to be proud of."
Passionately elated? Perhaps.