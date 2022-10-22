101822_CongressDebate2.jpg

Alexis Martinez Johnson speaks with supporters Tuesday before a candidate forum for the 3rd Congressional District race.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

During an interview in which she railed against the Democratic political monopoly in New Mexico, her critics' reflexive tendency to tie her to former President Donald Trump, plus real and perceived slights she's dealt with all her life, Alexis Martinez Johnson seemed to flinch when asked if she's angry.

"I mean, to say I'm angry — I think it's more that I'm passionately disappointed, quite frankly," she said.

Word choice notwithstanding, no one will dispute Martinez Johnson's clenched-jaw determination. Although she's been beaten twice in the past two years in her only runs for elected office, the 40-year-old mother of four is taking aim once against at the 3rd Congressional District seat, a prize she thinks she can wrest away from first-term Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández.

