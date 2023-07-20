NASHVILLE, Tenn.

More than 50 years after an iconic piece of music memorabilia went missing, a Taos woman has delivered the much-discussed relic to its rightful place in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

On Thursday, a suit belonging to celebrated bassist John Christopher Ethridge took its place alongside suits of the other Flying Burrito Brothers already in the museum’s largest exhibit, the 5,000-square-foot Western Edge: The Roots and Reverberations of Los Angeles Country-Rock. In a bittersweet ceremony, several hundred fans gathered alongside family and friends to honor the man known as Chris Ethridge, a longtime member of the famed band who died in 2012.

