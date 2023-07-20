NASHVILLE, Tenn.
More than 50 years after an iconic piece of music memorabilia went missing, a Taos woman has delivered the much-discussed relic to its rightful place in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
On Thursday, a suit belonging to celebrated bassist John Christopher Ethridge took its place alongside suits of the other Flying Burrito Brothers already in the museum’s largest exhibit, the 5,000-square-foot Western Edge: The Roots and Reverberations of Los Angeles Country-Rock. In a bittersweet ceremony, several hundred fans gathered alongside family and friends to honor the man known as Chris Ethridge, a longtime member of the famed band who died in 2012.
Necia Ethridge, a Taos High School counselor and Ethridge’s daughter, said until recently, she had never seen in person the rose-embroidered suit created by famed tailor Nudie Cohn and his lead designer, Manuel Cuevas, and worn by her father on the cover of The Flying Burrito Brothers’ classic 1969 album The Gilded Palace of Sin.
The suit was reported stolen from the trunk of a car in Los Angeles a few months after the album’s release — before she was born, Necia Ethridge said.
Fifty-two years later, in September, the Nashville museum that draws 1.5 million annual visitors opened a display to honor The Flying Burrito Brothers for fusing rock and country, creating a new genre that would draw rock ’n’ rollers to country music.
The display featured suits worn by bandmates Gram Parsons, “Sneaky” Pete Kleinow and Chris Hillman, the lone surviving Burrito Brother.
Heartbroken, Ethridge declined to attend the event. In addition to the suit being stolen from a car, her father’s albums and memorabilia had been stolen from the family home after his death. Ethridge said she felt she had nothing to offer.
“I watched it from afar. I saw all these wonderful photos of Polly Parsons celebrating her father’s suit, and Chris Hillman enjoying the light of this acknowledgement, of being in the Country Music Hall of Fame as the jewel of their exhibit,” she said. “That is telling the world that you matter. It is an acknowledgement of their place in history.”
Though the glass display case was built optimistically to contain four suits, her father’s presence was sorely missing.
Two months later, in November, she received an urgent phone call from her father’s longtime friend, Tommy Miles.
“He said, ‘I’ve found your dad’s suit.’ My heart started pounding,” she said.
The suit had been placed with Kerry Taylor’s Auctions in London, billed as having been owned and worn by British rocker Elton John in promoting his 1972 release of Rocket Man, three years after the suit was reported stolen, Ethridge said.
Mick Buck, the Nashville museum’s curatorial director, said Elton John appeared in the suit on the sleeve of Rocket Man, but the sleeve was distributed solely in the United Kingdom, so Chris Ethridge’s contemporaries in the United States never saw it.
“It had been in plain view all the time,” Buck said.
How the suit came to be in John’s possession remains a mystery, Ethridge said, but he apparently sold it to a private collector in a Sotheby’s auction in 1988.
Ethridge said after she contacted the auction house and relayed the suit’s history, it was immediately pulled from the auction. She would have to prove the claim of theft, but after 52 years, the Los Angeles Police Department had long destroyed police reports.
“I was upset,” she said.
She turned to longtime friend Pat Sansone, a multi-instrumentalist with the globally renowned band Wilco, who helped her navigate the legal complexities involved.
“I understood the weight of that,” Sansone said from his Nashville home. “I had just been to see the exhibit and the three Burrito suits in the glass case, and I looked at those three suits with this deep sadness.”
The lost suit was also a point of sadness for the Ethridge family, Sansone said. “The longing to reconnect with this suit has been in Necia’s life for her entire adult life. We’ve talked about it many times.”
After months of producing the few receipts she could find, Ethridge was asked to make an offer. The owner accepted her five-figure sum, she said, and she flew to London to retrieve it.
“I could just see the headlines: ‘Lost suit, lost again,’ so I didn’t want to risk that,” Ethridge said.
The garment joins a number of country music displays paying homage to Cohn and Cuevas, who worked at Hollywood’s Nudie Rodeo Tailors as the master designers of the rhinestone-embellished suits worn by such stars as Elvis Presley, John Wayne, John Lennon, Johnny Cash and more.
While Chris Ethridge wasn’t a household name, it’s hard to hear a recording from the ’60s or ’70s that wasn’t backed by his smooth and simple bass lines, said Sansone, who performed at Thursday’s event alongside Adam Box, drummer for the Nashville-based band Brothers Osborne.
“That’s the case with a lot of great studio musicians,” Sansone said. “There are a lot of players that have played parts and melodies and drum beats that are part of people’s lives, but we don’t know the names of all the people who are making that music. We only know the names of the stars, the singers, the main artists.”
Chris Ethridge played on many recordings treasured by album collectors. He played bass for Willie Nelson for nearly eight years. Before that, he worked as a Los Angeles studio musician, backing such greats as Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Browne, Arlo Guthrie, Graham Nash, Bill Withers, Ry Cooder and more.
Her father once told her he had played on more than 200 albums, but studio musicians don’t get their names in the credits, Ethridge said.
“I always wondered why we had The Monkees albums in the ‘I played on’ stack. I didn’t see his name on them, so after he passed away, I ordered the contracts, and there he was, getting paid to play music for The Monkees.
“There are so many people he played with that it just kills me when I start looking at it, and he hasn’t had recognition because he’s always been in the background, connecting people,” she said.
Before arriving in Nashville, the suit made two other stops. The first was in Taos, where Tree Menane, owner of Heritage Fine Arts in Taos, hosted a viewing of the suit in June for local music enthusiasts and fans.
Later in June, Ethridge brought the suit to her father’s hometown of Meridian, Miss., where Chris Ethridge died in 2012 of pancreatic cancer. Friends and family gathered to view the relic before it made its final trip to Nashville.
Once in Music City, Ethridge and Cuevas, now 90, shared shots of tequila as Cuevas authenticated his work.
“It feels like my dad is being reunited with his beginnings,” said Ethridge, who pored over the suit’s details with the master designer, both of them examining the detailed red and yellow roses reminiscent of the flowers found in Chris Ethridge’s grandmother’s garden, the carefully tailored waistband and the musician’s name sewn into the fabric labels.
“These kids were my people. Yes, I remember this,” Cuevas said.
Experiences like Ethridge’s are rare, said documentary filmmaker Troy Paff of Taos, who followed Ethridge to London, Mississippi and Nashville to create a documentary of the story.
“It’s absolutely mind-boggling. I mean, how could this be? In today’s internet age, where information is instant and complete, how could it possibly be that 50 years have passed without Necia and her family knowing where this suit was? I still can’t comprehend it.”
Filming under the working title The Suit, Paff said he hopes to finish the film within a year.
“This is a long siege of a story,” he said. “There are so many layers to this onion. It’s going to take time and a strategic approach to peel those layers back in a credible way.”
Through tear-stained eyes, Ethridge spoke at the Nashville gathering around the glass display case.
“We are here today to witness the reuniting of the original Burrito Brother suits,” she began. “Manuel Cuevas, I see before me the man that carefully listened to the imaginations and dreams of four young men and weaved them into the unique suits seen before you, each suit a statement ... The theme of this journey seems to be that of coming full circle.”
Fifteen-year-old Emma Shay Atkinson, Necia’s daughter with longtime partner Shane Atkinson, sang “She” — a song the girl’s grandfather co-wrote with fellow band member Parsons and Memphis blues legend Booker T. Jones of Booker T. and the M.G.’s.
After 52 years, the last Burrito Brother finally came home.