TAOS — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday morning on La Luz Drive in Taos that involved at least two members of the same family.

New Mexico State Police Lt. Mark Soriano confirmed a person was in custody in connection with the incident, but it was unclear if the person detained was a suspect or if charges had been filed.

Soriano did not identify anyone involved in the shooting, but Taos resident Claudia Gutierrez told The Taos News the slain woman was her mother, Shirley Reyes, and the injured man is her brother, Alejandro Reyes.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

