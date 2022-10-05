TAOS — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday morning on La Luz Drive in Taos that involved at least two members of the same family.
New Mexico State Police Lt. Mark Soriano confirmed a person was in custody in connection with the incident, but it was unclear if the person detained was a suspect or if charges had been filed.
Soriano did not identify anyone involved in the shooting, but Taos resident Claudia Gutierrez told The Taos News the slain woman was her mother, Shirley Reyes, and the injured man is her brother, Alejandro Reyes.
The fatal shooting came nearly a week after state police arrested 31-year-old Jeremiah Rael on suspicion of killing of his girlfriend, Brandi Davis, outside the home they shared in Talpa.
A neighbor’s grandchildren found Davis lying in the yard Sept. 29. Police responding to the neighbor’s call found Davis had a gunshot wound to the head, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant charging Rael with first-degree murder.
Gutierrez spoke to The Taos News on Wednesday as state police investigators combed her family’s home for evidence and the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator prepared to remove her mother’s body from the residence. The home had a history of violence, Gutierrez said, noting police had been called there several times.
“We’ve been going through it with animosity for a while now, and the cops knew about it,” she said. “I would tell them all the time: ‘Prevention starts now, before someone dies.’ They need to listen to people and not make assumptions.”
Soriano said in a news release several law enforcement agencies responded to the call about a shooting victim at the home.
“When officers arrived on the scene, they located a male and female subject with what appeared to be gunshot injuries,” the news release said. “The female victim is deceased and the male was airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque where he is being treated for his injuries.”
The Taos Police Department and the Taos County Sheriff’s Office also were at the scene, Soriano added.
Soriano said the incident is under investigation by the state police’s investigations bureau.
Holy Cross Medical Center interim CEO James Kiser said the hospital was placed on “controlled access” due to the incident, which was several blocks away.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.