The second annual Taos Vortex, a Meow Wolf-produced music and immersive arts extravaganza in Kit Carson Park — hailed by the New York Times as one of the top eight music fests in the nation this year — didn’t exactly silence the town’s popular event venue.
But residents’ complaints about booming late-night noise and camping outside the designated area in the park near downtown Taos prompted town officials to propose big changes to festival rules.
Along with complaints to the city, the issue created a social media uproar and drew letters to the editor at The Taos News. Most critics expressed outrage over the noise levels and raised questions about whether the event brought any financial benefit to the town.
Resident Juanita Lavadie wrote in a letter to the newspaper that she “put up with home windows heavily vibrating for hours. The high decibel level went on and on until midnight. … This venue did not treat local residents with respect or inclusivity.”
While noise concerns about Kit Carson Park performances have been raised in the past, the Vortex was the final straw for many people in the community.
Resident Sam Richardson wrote in a letter to the editor that “tsunamis of noise emanating from Kit Carson Park hammered Taos for three days.”
“Some of what was heard during the Meow Wolf Taos Vortex event was recognizable as music,” Richardson wrote. “The rest was some sort of pulsating, high-tech, thumping turbulence. … And it was constant. The babble could be heard and felt for miles around.”
Festivalgoers took up most of the parking downtown, he said, possibly affecting galleries and other businesses.
“So who benefited from this carnival?” Richardson wondered. “The first argument is always ‘hotels and restaurants.’ Some probably did book well, but with so many of the revelers camped in the park and eating food they brought with them, this might not have been the field day service providers had hoped for.
“Events like this disrupt day-to-day life in Taos,” he said. “… Where’s it all going? Scary to think about it.”
Town Manager Rick Bellis, who proposed the new park rules at a recent Town Council meeting, nonetheless downplayed problems during the three-day electronic dance music jam last month.
In an email, Bellis said there were “no arrests, no violence, no DUI’s, no public intoxication, no public nudity, no injuries and no emergencies,” barring “maybe a dozen total noise complaints for the three days, which is pretty darn good for any event.”
And tickets were limited to 5,000, ensuring the crowd wouldn’t grow to a dangerous size.
Most of the “community input” on the Taos Vortex centered on constant loud music and tents popping up outside the “glamping” zone, Bellis said.
Other curve balls included toilet troubles, with a portable trailer bathroom malfunction and an undercount of facilities, he said. Initial camping ticket sales were used as a measure for how many toilets were needed, he said, but “there were twice as many people than planned for staying 24/7.”
The likely result: No more camping in the park, no more early-morning or late-night music and no more multi-stage affairs.
Bellis said the format for Taos Vortex included two stages and over two dozen DJs who were able to override sound technicians.
“When we agreed to two stages, it never occurred that someone would pay top notch talent to drown each other out and play over each other,” Bellis said in the email. “I don’t think that worked for the crowd, the DJ’s or the neighborhood.”
Meow Wolf CEO and co-founder Vince Kadlubek and other representatives of the Santa Fe-based entertainment company did not respond to multiple emails and calls to comment on this year’s event or answer questions about how possible park rule changes would affect any plans for a third Vortex.
In the months ahead of the Taos fest, Max Beck-Keller, Meow Wolf’s events director, called it the company’s “cornerstone event” and said it could serve as a model for more
Meow Wolf-branded outdoor festivals across the nation.
“We’re definitely thinking about building on this outside of New Mexico,” he said in May, when the company announced the Taos Vortex lineup.
Despite criticisms, Bellis said, Meow Wolf and the town of Taos have worked well together, and the town will continue to host the festival. But it might have to follow new rules if it is again set in Kit Carson. Among the proposed changes:
• No music before noon; performances will have a 10 to 10:30 p.m. cutoff, with exceptions on weekends.
• No camping in the park. (Bellis said the logistics of organizing the makeshift campground caused complications, and conceded camping “just doesn’t make financial sense when we are trying to fill hotels.”)
• Festivals will be limited to two days; other sites, such as Fred Baca Park to the southwest, might be considered for longer events. (The costs to the town — such as overtime pay for city workers — outweigh benefits, Bellis said. “None of our three-day events ever make money on all three days,” he wrote in an email. “People seem to have a tolerance that seems to wear out after two days, and they lose interest.”)
• Events will be limited to a single stage.
• Noise levels will not go over 100 decibels around the perimeter of the park. (Bellis described a “round-the-clock boom-boom-boom heavy, heavy bass beat” that operated on lower frequencies during Taos Vortex. This was the source of most complaints leveled online and during public comments at meetings. Bellis, who described himself as an EDM fan — electronic dance music — said the town didn’t anticipate the combination of loud bass and noisy competition between DJs.)
• Each person attending a festival will pay a $5 park use fee to Taos.
Meow Wolf had an agreement with the town for park use that covered any damages, Bellis said, adding that no damage has occurred at Kit Carson for events held in the past three years.
It’s a matter of balance — improving logistics while retaining the impromptu sense of the Vortex experience, he said — which gets better each time. “It’s a weird combination of planning far enough ahead to be able to appear totally spontaneous.”