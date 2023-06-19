TAOS — The Taos Town Council is considering an overhauled plastic bag ordinance that would return lightweight bags to stores and repeal a ban on plastic straws.

Repealing the ban on plastic drinking straws is non-negotiable, the council learned last week.

"The [federal Americans with Disabilities Act] requires plastic straws to be available," Town Attorney Chris Stachura told the council.

