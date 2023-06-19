TAOS — The Taos Town Council is considering an overhauled plastic bag ordinance that would return lightweight bags to stores and repeal a ban on plastic straws.
Repealing the ban on plastic drinking straws is non-negotiable, the council learned last week.
"The [federal Americans with Disabilities Act] requires plastic straws to be available," Town Attorney Chris Stachura told the council.
The council three years ago adopted an ordinance banning "single-use" plastic bags, with some exceptions, along with plastic straws.
The new ordinance, presented by Planning and Zoning Director Christopher Larsen, is essentially a slimmed-down version of the 2020 ordinance, which still bans polystyrene food containers and plastic swizzle sticks but would dispense with the outright ban on single-use plastic bags, as well as a loophole that allowed some businesses to offer heavier-weight plastic bags at a price.
Stores would have to charge customers a fee of at least 10 cents per bag, with 80% collected by the city. The fees would go toward distribution of "low-cost or free of charge" reusable bags to the public, "or to support other climate change initiatives."
Councilor Nathaniel Evans asked how the town would administer such fee collections.
During discussions on the previous ordinance, he said, there was concern the fee would create an administrative burden. He asked how much staff time would be dedicated to fee collections and how the money would be collected from businesses.
"Are we going to go to each business? Are all of the dollar stores and gas stations — are they prepared? Have we communicated with them, and are they prepared to handle that, and are they cutting us monthly checks? Is it quarterly checks? Do we have those specifics?" he asked.
"I do not have the answers to that," Larsen responded. "We just started on this."
Evans described single-use bags as "really super thin, blowing-in-the-wind" bags and said he has noticed a decrease in the bags littering the community.
Evans suggested mandating a $1 charge for plastic bags to make it worth the town's while to enforce the ordinance and collect fees. He also took a moment to "recognize all the businesses that have, for the past three years, actually taken this on and followed through with the ban. It's been more cost and administrative time for them."
Councilor Corilia Ortega said the town's time and energy would be better spent on "larger conversations" about environmental responsibility.
"Yes, we can be concerned about plastic bags." Ortega said. "But we can also be concerned about having an energy audit — having some sort of tangible climate action plans — rather than continue to figure out what we're banning, what we're charging for and if it's enforceable or not."
Ortega has been pushing for a town office of sustainability and an energy audit to identify inefficiencies in the town's infrastructure that could be addressed to reduce its carbon footprint and environmental effects.
Councilor Marietta Fambro suggested $100,000 be allocated to an energy audit or a director of sustainability in the town's upcoming fiscal year budget.
A version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.