TAOS — The annual New Mexico Outdoor Economics Conference is coming to Taos with a slate of field trips to area sites, panel discussions, an outdoor company expo and an “Adventure Pitchfest.”

The conference will be Wednesday through Friday at the Sagebrush Inn and Conference Center.

Kicking off the conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, attendees are invited to visit a wetland protection project on the Rio Fernando at Fred Baca Park, where the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps will be installing two much-anticipated “beaver deceivers,” otherwise known as “pond levelers.”

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

Popular in the Community