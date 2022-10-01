TAOS — The annual New Mexico Outdoor Economics Conference is coming to Taos with a slate of field trips to area sites, panel discussions, an outdoor company expo and an “Adventure Pitchfest.”
The conference will be Wednesday through Friday at the Sagebrush Inn and Conference Center.
Kicking off the conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, attendees are invited to visit a wetland protection project on the Rio Fernando at Fred Baca Park, where the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps will be installing two much-anticipated “beaver deceivers,” otherwise known as “pond levelers.”
The simple infrastructure will provide a cage, a water intake and a conveyance by which water can be constantly drained from the wetland in order to keep the water level below the town of Taos’ wastewater treatment pipelines, which run across the wetland. Since beavers instinctively are drawn to dam up any place where running water is visible or audible, the silent “beaver deceivers” trick the beavers into thinking no water is escaping their beaver-built ponds and marshes.
“I’m extremely excited to have this year’s conference in Taos,” said state Sen. Jeff Steinborn, event organizer and executive director of Outdoor New Mexico. “Taos is world-renowned for its beauty, outdoor recreation, art and innovative sustainability initiatives — from clean energy to building practices. We will be featuring all of it and more at the 2022 conference.”
The event is being co-sponsored by the nonprofit Outdoor New Mexico and the New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division of the Economic Development Department. Support will also come from several other organizations and businesses, including The Taos News.
This year’s event will feature government and the outdoor recreation industry leaders.
The new Adventure Pitchfest, a collaboration with the conference and CNM Ingenuity Inc., will offer up to $15,000 in cash prizes to six New Mexico outdoor startups. Companies competing for prize money will include Bison Star Naturals from Taos and Freeze Dried Products from Las Cruces, a producer of dehydrated chile products for outdoor enthusiasts.
Conference registration includes all events, meals and outdoor tours. Special outings include a dinner at Taos Ski Valley, whitewater rafting and guided tours of the Taos Pueblo and a welcome reception at the Taos Country Club. Tickets are $125.
“We still have a handful of tickets left,” Steinborn said, adding this year’s outdoor expo will be the largest ever and open to non-ticket holders and community members.
“People can come and check out all this stuff — including the dehydrated chile salsa — from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, and for half of Friday,” Steinborn said, adding Errol Baade, CEO and president of Jack’s Plastic Welding, a raft and river products manufacturer in Aztec, donated a pair of stand-up paddle boards for a prize drawing.
Steinborn said the fifth annual event will build on previous conferences to offer more dialed-in panel discussions and presentations on several topics that generated the most heated debate in prior years.
The hottest button at conferences in years past has been the negative consequences on the environment and housing, and quality of life and affordability, which can imperil communities that have created booming outdoor economies without adequate infrastructure and planning.
“What I’m always excited about, and it’s really one of the key things that has driven me almost from the beginning, is the opportunity to talk about stewardship and conservation,” Steinborn said. “And I want New Mexico, aside from growing the outdoor economy, to learn from the mistakes of other states as well — those places that have, as the expression goes, ‘loved places to death.’ ”
Steinborn added, “There will be success stories and stories of great community initiatives” shared in a panel discussion that includes outdoor guide Stuart Wilde, founder of Wild Earth Llama Adventures, and river guide Steve Harris, founder of rafting company Far Flung Adventures.
Guadalupe Cano, a Silver City city councilor with mobility issues who is vocal about the need for local, state and federal governments to provide equitable outdoor access for people with physical or other challenges, will participate in a panel about outdoor access, inclusivity and the state’s Outdoor Equity Fund. Aside from the many panels and seminars on offer, several special guests will make appearances during the conference and at celebrations and parties.
“Since we started, we’ve had over 130 New Mexican communities attend the conference, and probably 100 nonprofit organizations,” Steinborn said. “It’s an incredible networking event, and that’s the No. 1 thing people value about it; there’s no event like it where you get to talk about these issues in a relaxed, fun setting.”
U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich is expected to deliver an update on outdoor recreation and conservation issues at the federal level during a Thursday lunch and Lt. Gov. Howie Morales will join an opening reception Wednesday evening at the Taos Country Club. The opening day’s events will be capped off with a sunset stroll at the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge.
“We are proud of our recreation economy in New Mexico and know that events like these, which bring people together with a common purpose, will only serve to keep us at the forefront as a national industry leader,” state Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes said in a news release announcing this year’s schedule. “Taos is the perfect spot to showcase this industry. Its natural beauty has always been undeniable, making it a top outdoor destination for visitors from all over the U.S. and abroad.”
“The Outdoor Economics Conference is a crucial convening of outdoor leaders from all corners of New Mexico and across the country,” said Axie Navas, founding director of the state Outdoor Recreation Division. “It’s the perfect time for our community to gather and strategize around the big-picture opportunities and challenges of equitable outdoor access in the state. Taos, as an outdoor recreation leader, is the perfect host.”
Previous Outdoor Economics Conferences have been held in Farmington, Las Cruces and Silver City.