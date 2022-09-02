TAOS — A decision in July by outgoing Holy Cross Medical Center CEO Bill Patten to oust a popular surgeon from the Taos hospital continues to draw outcry among Dr. William Dougherty’s former colleagues and patients.
About 15 people showed up Wednesday for a hospital board meeting to speak out against Dougherty’s termination, a decision Patten made three months before he retires later this month.
Patten and the board have declined to discuss the reasons for Doughterty’s firing.
Board Chairman Paul Sands told The Taos News in early August neither he nor the board planned to challenge Patten’s decision.
He read a statement Wednesday, saying the board does not have the authority to reverse Patten’s decision.
“We’ve received a lot of input from the community about the decision regarding Dr. Dougherty,” Sands said. “Nothing is going to change. Mr. Patten made that decision, and it is final.”
“What I don’t think most of you on the board know, and what the patients of Taos County can’t afford not to know, is what actually happens in the operating room and emergency room in the hands of Dr. Dougherty,” his colleague Dr. Lucas Schreiber told the board.
“Last year, when a transgender person was viciously assaulted, they ended up in our ER with a massive intracranial hemorrhage. The ER staff did not think the patient would survive transport to Albuquerque,” Schreiber said. “So they called in Dr. Dougherty, who performed an emergency craniotomy and, from what I understand, the patient lived to walk out of the hospital.
“More recently,” he added, “when an infant sustained burns on 40 percent of her body, one of our very experienced ER doctors could not intubate her, so she called in anesthesia. And one of our experienced anesthetists couldn’t intubate her. They called Dr. Dougherty in, and he secured an airway.”
Schreiber asked the board to revisit Dougherty’s firing because “you owe it to the hospital, you owe it to the community, and you owe it to the integrity of the board.”
Several clinical staffers and community members asked the board what purpose it has if it doesn’t have the authority to question the CEO’s decisions, and one noted Patten is moving out of state.
“He no longer has any vested interest in this hospital or this community,” the person said. “Bill won’t even be here in Taos to receive health care from Holy Cross. Why would you allow him to make a decision that’s going to affect all of us?”
Dennis Salazar broke down in tears recounting how he spent a month as an inpatient, during which time, he said, Dougherty “saved my life.”
In a statement Wednesday, Dougherty said he was “humbled by the incredible outpouring of support and admiration from my patients, the hospital staff, the Taos community and my medical colleagues. I am hopeful to be able to remain a part of the medical community to continue to serve the people of Taos.”
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.