TAOS — A decision in July by outgoing Holy Cross Medical Center CEO Bill Patten to oust a popular surgeon from the Taos hospital continues to draw outcry among Dr. William Dougherty’s former colleagues and patients.

About 15 people showed up Wednesday for a hospital board meeting to speak out against Dougherty’s termination, a decision Patten made three months before he retires later this month.

Patten and the board have declined to discuss the reasons for Doughterty’s firing.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

