TAOS — Former Taos physician and surgeon Dr. Stephen Cetrulo died at his home in Taos County on New Year's Day from cardiac arrest, family members said.
He was 79.
Cetrulo was a general surgeon for 55 years and was well-known in the Taos community. He spent a majority of his career working at Holy Cross Medical Center. His son, Giancarlo Cetrulo, recounted at one point in the mid-1980s his father was the only general surgeon in the town of Taos. He said his father “delivered every cesarean baby for a whole year.”
Aside from being a general surgeon and raising a family, Stephen Cetrulo found time in his rigorous schedule to run, read, downhill ski and become a black belt in Taekwando. He also was an aerial acrobatic pilot, windsurfer and blues guitarist.
“He just filled up every moment of his day,” said his wife, Linda Buckingham.
She said he will also be remembered by many who knew her husband as a great storyteller, with a sense of humor.
“He just cared, from anybody who stopped him in the grocery store to ask him about ‘what is this bump?’ Or they would talk to him about their mom that he’d taken care of or the babies he delivered. He just made you feel the world stopped, and you had his attention,” said daughter Jeanne Cetrulo.
Buckingham said he came to visit Taos in the late 1960s, and after that, he found his home and never wanted to leave.
“He said, ‘I'm going to Taos’ and people were shocked … but once he was here, he was just absolutely hooked,” Buckingham said.
Stephen Cetrulo was born March 22, 1947, in Newark, N.J. He was the oldest of four children. His brother Lawrence Cetrulo said the siblings grew up “in a very athletic and educational, aspiring Italian American family.”
Lawrence Cetrulo said his brother was an All-American fencer at Columbia University. He also studied at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and did his residency at UCLA Medical School, where he specialized in cardiac surgery.
In 1967, after a brief stint with the U.S. Public Health Service, he took a position as doctor at the Indian Health Services clinic for Taos Pueblo in 1969.
After a few years at Taos Pueblo, he went back to California to finish his residency but returned to the Taos area with his family, where they lived on a ranch.
His wife said he made house calls and learned Spanish to better serve his patients. He also would wake up several times in the night to plow his driveway after snow fell to make sure he could leave for a medical call.
“[Cetrulo] was the sole reason I moved to Taos and he was enormously instrumental in helping me start my Taekwondo business,” Dan Thor wrote in an opinion piece published in The Taos News in 2020.
Thor was Cetrulo’s Taekwondo master and also his surgical assistant. He recalled one night during a blizzard when an 18-year-old man was in a serious crash in Cimarron Canyon and sustained a brain injury. The local hospital could not transport him to a facility in Albuquerque because of the storm.
Thor described how he and Cetrulo successfully cut a hole in the man's skull and removed fluid, and when the storm subsided, they sent him to Albuquerque.
"About five days later, he came back and was so thankful for saving his life,” Thor said.
Thor said Cetrulo could provide a service like that due to his extensive education and training. He said it was difficult at times being a general surgeon in a rural place such as Taos because of a lack of resources in the 1980s. But together they would perform a wide range of surgeries.
Daughter Kristi Cetrulo recalled many of her father's “daredevil” activities, including going “180 mph in a black Pantera across the Oakland Bay Bridge” and aerial acrobatic landings at the Taos airport.
“He was a force of nature,” she said.
