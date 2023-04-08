TAOS — Taos High School's culinary arts program will be cooking for gold at a national competition in Washington, D.C., next month featuring 10 teams from across the United States.

A five-student team will participate in the National ProStart Invitational, the country’s premier secondary school competition focused on restaurant management and culinary arts. The competition, which begins May 2, is sponsored by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. 

Culinary arts teacher Adam Medina, who was hired in 2018, has made the trip to the National ProStart Invitational once before. This time, he has gold on his mind.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

