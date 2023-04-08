TAOS — Taos High School's culinary arts program will be cooking for gold at a national competition in Washington, D.C., next month featuring 10 teams from across the United States.
A five-student team will participate in the National ProStart Invitational, the country’s premier secondary school competition focused on restaurant management and culinary arts. The competition, which begins May 2, is sponsored by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.
Culinary arts teacher Adam Medina, who was hired in 2018, has made the trip to the National ProStart Invitational once before. This time, he has gold on his mind.
For six years in a row, Taos High has won the ProStart Hospitality Cup, a traveling trophy awarded to the program with the highest combined score in both culinary and management skills.
“This is the best team I’ve ever had, so we’re pushing for the gold,” Medina said. “We’re going with the mindset that we’re going to win. We’ve gone before with the mindset that, ‘Hey, this is a good experience,’ and it is, but sometimes we take it more as a vacation. This year, this team is focusing on winning. We want to make Taos and New Mexico proud because we’re representing the whole state.”
The team held a fundraiser cooking event with family and friends last week to help cover costs for the trip and gain experience for the national competition.
A long banquet table stretched down a hallway Tuesday at Taos High School, where the guests created plenty of noise, mimicking the cacophonous atmosphere of the big event.
The team members — Santiago Tafoya, 18; Alimar Espinoza-Sack, 18; Meili Brown, 16; Isaiah Gonzales, 17; and Talia Tank, 16 — concentrated on their work behind butane burners. Their station, two tables in an L shape, resembled the one they’ll use at the competition, with no electricity or running water — and no room for mistakes.
“We try and do as many practices as we can where they’re uncomfortable,” Medina said. “They can do as many practices as they want perfectly and then go to state competition, and it’s a completely different setting, and they freak out. So, having practices like this — I think this is the second one we’ve had with a public audience — really helps them to build a laser focus.”
The group didn’t just have a noisy backdrop; they also had a panel of five judges to cater to. Elijah Safford and Gabriel Farkash of ACEQ; Roger Mariana of Snakedance; Silva Popaz, formerly of the Love Apple, and Ky Quintanilla of Martyrs Steakhouse judged the team, not only on the food they made, but also on their performance.
At one point during the rush, one of the butane burners malfunctioned, a glitch the students were able to remedy within 40 seconds. Tom Schuch, the New Mexico coordinator for ProStart, said the students have to know about the equipment they’re using, especially if something fails.
Unfazed by the looming judges, the cooks succeeded in preparing two plates of a three-course meal in an hour. As the clock ran to zero, all of them held their hands up. When the proverbial smoke cleared, six plates revealed themselves on the table, two plates for each course, each one delicately presented.
Meanwhile, the banquet hall was being served by a bustling kitchen staff preparing the same meals as the culinary team, at a much larger scale.
In Washington, the team will face a panel of judges much more critical, and it’s not just the food they must worry about perfecting — they also must present themselves professionally and practice sanitation, something that has become especially critical after the pandemic, one judge noted Tuesday. Other judges that night even made comments regarding their image, including having pressed uniforms and trimming facial hair.
Of the many challenges they face, being from a higher altitude doesn’t help.
Going from Taos to Washington brings them to sea level, meaning water will boil hotter and faster, and cooking times will vary from what they’re used to. On Tuesday, the team told the judges they would be practicing in their hotel room to adjust to the change in elevation. If they don’t tweak the cooking times, they might not finish within an hour, meaning they’ll be penalized, Schuch said.
“You can’t just cook for yourself and what you like to taste,” Tafoya said about cooking in a competition. “You have to think about what other people expect and what other people want to taste, in terms of spice and sweetness. Personal preference can have an impact on your dish.”
The five teammates have to know how to work together and coordinate. The team manager walks around the other four, making sure everything is in order, taste-testing different pieces of the dish. When she calls out the time, every team member yells “heard!”
“When we cook for ourselves, we don’t usually use a recipe,” Espinoza-Sack said. “We just wing it and do it how we like, but when we’re cooking in the L, everything is on a strict schedule, and everything has to be of a certain quality.”
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.