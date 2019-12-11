Taos will host the next World Pro Ski Tour world championships in 2020 — a tournament that will feature the largest prize purse in North America — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced at a news conference Wednesday in her office.
Fifty of the world's best skiers will be competing in the revived dual-slalom championships for a $100,000 purse from April 10-12, 2020, at Taos Ski Valley. The last World Pro Ski Tour world championships were held in the 1990s, said Jon Franklin, CEO of the World Pro Ski Tour.
Flanked by Taos Ski Valley CEO David Norden and state Tourism Secretary Jen Schroer, the governor said the tournament will be a huge economic boon for New Mexico — highlighting Taos as a premier ski destination and hopefully bringing more ski tourists to the area even after the event.
The championship itself is expected to draw more than 1,000 people in addition to 50 professional skiers and their coaches and staff.
"Probably the best economic effort here is the fact that international and national news not on the taxpayer nipple is gonna be highlighting everything about Taos," the governor said Wednesday.
"And frankly, that is invaluable," Lujan Grisham said. "That is worth several million dollars — tens of millions at least — for that kind of publicity, and allows us to build from there. That means other tourists, other skiers are coming."
Skiing already brings in roughly $570 million a year to the New Mexico economy, the governor said.
Franklin said Olympic skiers like Ted Ligety will be attending the race, which will feature a "giant slalom" and will be aired on national television through the CBS Sports network. In the next 30 days, a location for the race on the mountain will be selected.
Taos Air, a Taos Ski Valley-owned service that launched flights last year between the Taos Regional Airport and Austin and Dallas, recently expanded travel to California. And The Blake Taos Ski Valley hotel was named the Best Ski Hotel in 2019 by the USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice travel award contest.
Skiers in the World Pro Ski Tour world championships in Taos also will be part of a reality TV series called Between the Gates, telling the stories behind the racers on Outside Television, which feeds into ski destinations across the country.
"For years we've been telling the world that the Rocky Mountains start right here in New Mexico and we have world-class skiing," Schroer said. "And how appropriate it is that the world pro ski tour will end where the Rocky Mountains begin — right here at Taos Ski Valley.
"Tourism is big business for New Mexico. New Mexico is ready to welcome some of the best skiers in the world to experience everything that our state has to offer," she said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.