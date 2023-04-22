TAOS — Izzy the avalanche rescue dog is retiring after years of service at Taos Ski Valley.
The British Labrador retriever began her training as a puppy and has served at the ski valley and as an avalanche rescue dog for the last seven years. Izzy was the first on the scene with her handler and owner Leland Thompson during an avalanche at the ski valley in January 2019.
In her early years, Izzy was known as the Red Rocket and loved running around as fast as she could like a bolt of red lightning.
Thompson said he had hoped Izzy might be able to continue to serve as a rescue dog, but a hip injury caused her early retirement at the end of this past ski season.
“It’s ultimately what’s best for her,” Thompson said. “I made the decision to retire her about a year earlier than anticipated. I don’t want her to hurt herself more, and she will. She has such a high drive to do the work of finding people buried in the snow.”
Right dog for the job
What makes avalanche dogs special is the training they receive and the fact that they are carefully selected for certain traits, such as having a temperament suitable to working in high-stress, demanding situations.
“We do commit a lot of hours and energy toward the dog, and we want to ensure that we are putting effort into dogs without known health issues,” Thompson said.
Beyond the selection of the right dog for the work, he said, it is the obedience training that makes a good avalanche rescue dog.
“It is what they naturally want to do: to go find things and go hunt and find their prey,” Thompson said. “To them, it is the biggest party ever whenever they find someone during training exercises. They are looking for a human scent. In training, when they find the person and they get a reward like a big game of tug, it is just pure joy.”
Hanging up the harness
Izzy’s injury occurred when Thompson was training her with an exercise called “casting,” which involves communicating with the dog using hand and arm signals. If the dog is away from Thompson on an avalanche scene, he can direct her work even if he can’t reach the spot soon enough.
While practicing, Thompson threw a ball that bounced high.
“Izzy chased after it came up and hyper-extended on her right hip,” Thompson said. “She was so determined to go after that ball even when it went behind her that she arched in the air to get to it and just came down bad. It is something that can happen with high drive working dogs.”
Izzy laid calmly under his legs during the interview. He she wasn’t always so calm.
When she was a puppy, her high drive caused her to chase untied shoelaces and bite many pairs of sunglasses. The training done by the handlers harnesses the drive of dogs like Izzy without suppressing it. The process gives them self-control and sets boundaries, so they know what is expected, which makes them comfortable.
Thompson said each dog is different, and it is up to the handler to learn each dog’s idiosyncrasies.
“We need to get immediate obedience, like an emergency down or recall, for example, when a snowmobile is coming through or in other situations,” he said. “Obedience is important to being able to keep the dogs safe. It is all based on having a relationship with a dog. When the dog follows through on commands, they see that good things happen. It’s all about how much the dog trusts the handler and how much the handler trusts the dog.”
Now that Izzy is retired, she will continue to do obedience work in the yard, something she really enjoys. She will still be doing demonstrations at Taos Ski Valley, but her days as an emergency response dog are over.
Taos Ski Valley avalanche
When asked about their experience responding to the 2019 avalanche, which claimed the lives of two skiers, Thompson paused for a moment. Then he said he and Izzy were the first on the scene.
“I deployed her immediately, and she wound up, during the course of multiple searches and different efforts, making a find on Corey Borg-Massanari,” Thompson said.
First responders got to Borg-Massanari while he was still alive and transported him by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where he later died. “There, he was declared an organ donor,” Thompson said. He was 22.
Thompson began talking with Corey’s mother and let the family know Izzy was the one who found Corey. From those discussions, Corey’s mother decided to start a foundation that helps fund and support avalanche dogs. The foundation provides funding to the handlers and trainers for purchasing and caring for the dogs, as it can be expensive. For the last three years, the foundation has also offered education to honor the ideals Corey was striving for in his life.
“The work is emotionally taxing,” Thompson said. “The work doesn’t stay at work, it comes home with you. You still have to maintain the relationship with your dog. Being a handler is added responsibility, and it is also something I wouldn’t trade for anything else. I have the honor of working with dogs. Seeing them do what they love to do and what they were made to do is extremely rewarding.”
Thompson plans to train another rescue dog. Every few years, the ski patrol brings in a new dog to replace a retired dog.
Currently, Sadie, Brooks, Kona and the newest dog, Finn, are the ski resort’s avalanche dogs.
“We keep a rotation of five dogs and are looking to bring on a new dog next year,” Thompson said. “I’m not sure who the handler will be.”
Avalanche rescue dogs have been working at the ski valley for more than 40 years.
“Fortunately, in those 40 years, Izzy is the only dog that has found somebody,” Thompson said.
“It’s hard to describe. When it happens, you are incredibly proud of your dog and, at the same time, you know exactly what the ramifications are. You are the happiest and saddest you can ever be in your life in that moment when your dog does have a find,” he said. “You can’t be fully prepared for the emotions. That day will live with me for the rest of my life.
“The impact that Izzy has had on me and others that will always live with me. I’m proud of my dog and saddened by the tragedy.”