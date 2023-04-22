tc_avalanchedog_230420_05.JPG

Owner and handler Leland Thompson plays with Izzy in Arroyo Seco. The dog was recently retired as an avalanche rescue dog at Taos Ski Valley after age and injury caught up with her. The dog once found a buried skier.

 Nathan Burton

Taos News

TAOS — Izzy the avalanche rescue dog is retiring after years of service at Taos Ski Valley.

The British Labrador retriever began her training as a puppy and has served at the ski valley and as an avalanche rescue dog for the last seven years. Izzy was the first on the scene with her handler and owner Leland Thompson during an avalanche at the ski valley in January 2019.

In her early years, Izzy was known as the Red Rocket and loved running around as fast as she could like a bolt of red lightning.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

