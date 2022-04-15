TAOS — The Carson National Forest is accepting public comments on the scope of its environmental review of a major Taos Ski Valley development proposal that calls for the construction of a new 7,300-foot-long gondola.
The proposed improvements — which also include an overhauled Whistlestop Café; a new midmountain restaurant; a cross-country ski and snowshoe area; two lift replacements; and an improved snowmaking system — were listed in the ski corporation's updated master development plan, approved by the U.S. Forest Service in October.
Additionally, "a hiking trail would be constructed in the vicinity of Lift 4 that generally follows the existing Hunziker ski trail," Forest Supervisor James Duran wrote in a letter last week detailing the project. "This trail would be approximately two miles long and would provide users an intermediate, high alpine hiking experience with access to the amenities of the Kachina Basin base area."
The ski valley operates on Forest Service land under a special-use permit.
David Norden, CEO of Taos Ski Valley Inc., declined to comment on the proposal, saying it wouldn't be appropriate to comment while the Forest Service is conducting a federally mandated review of the project under the National Environmental Policy Act.
Village of Taos Ski Valley Administrator John Avila said components of the project would benefit village residents.
Under the proposal, Lifts 2 and 8, built in the 1990s and "nearing the end of their operational life," would be replaced with faster, higher-capacity lifts, and a 33-acre, groomable cross-country ski and snowshoe trail area would be developed at the northern end of the ski valley.
The Whistlestop Café would be replaced with a facility double its size — and with more bathrooms — in an adjacent location that won't interrupt skier flow. A new 7,000-square-foot restaurant would be built near the top of Lift 7.
A main motivating factor behind the gondola proposal — which could ferry 1,800 people an hour from the base to the Kachina Basin in eight-person cabins — is to alleviate traffic congestion and chronic maintenance issues along Twining Road and Kachina Road.
"The Kachina Basin base area is currently accessed via Twining/Kachina Road, which was originally built as a maintenance road," Duran wrote in the letter. "Guests now use this road regularly and park on the road or near the base of Lift 4, which is the current out-of-base lift of the Kachina Basin base area. The road was not designed to support the traffic it experiences, is often congested, and requires frequent maintenance."
The ski valley also is proposing "to improve snowmaking operations and provide fire suppression capabilities on the Frontside of the mountain and around Lift 2 specifically," by constructing "a new booster station, water tank, and additional snowmaking pipe to connect the proposed booster station to the existing snowmaking system," Duran wrote.
"These projects will not increase the current water uptake from the Rio Hondo," he wrote. "Taos Ski Valley will continue to hold a diversionary right of 200 acre-feet, or 65.2 million gallons of water from the Rio Hondo annually."
Friends of the Wheeler Peak Wilderness encouraged the public to ask the Forest Service to produce a more detailed environmental impact statement for the development proposal, instead of the briefer environmental assessment the agency is anticipating.
"It is up to you to tell the agencies in your comments what you want included, and why," Emily Sadow wrote in an email.
"When the agency is assessing the potential environmental and social impacts, they must address its direct, indirect and cumulative impacts," she added.
Paul Schilke, winter sports coordinator for the Carson National Forest, said a draft environmental assessment of the project is expected to be completed as early as June, with a separate public comment period taking place in July or August. He expects the National Environmental Policy Act process to wrap up in January.
