TAOS — Neal King, the mayor of the village of Taos Ski Valley, died early Monday morning following a resurgence of cancer.
King, who was 80, is the second ski valley luminary to die in recent days. Ski instructor Bernard "Dadou" Mayer died Aug. 16.
King was also a ski instructor, along with an emergency medical technician and firefighter in the ski valley, and he served as village fire chief.
He was elected mayor in the March 1 election and previously served in the position for three terms before Christoff Brownell beat him in 2018 by one vote.
Shortly after taking office again this year, King needed to undergo cancer treatment. Still, he rarely — if ever — missed a council meeting, where his buoyant good nature never flagged despite his ill health.
"It's been quite a week," said Chris Stagg, village councilor and Taos Ski Valley Inc. vice president, adding the council will appoint a new mayor, most likely Mayor Pro Tem Tom Wittman.
A hearse carrying King's body from his home in the ski valley to DeVargas Funeral Home of Taos was followed by a vehicle procession made up of friends, family and colleagues, and accompanied by an escort composed of Taos Ski Valley firefighters, police and emergency medical services, other agencies and Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe.
