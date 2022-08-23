TAOS — Neal King, the mayor of the village of Taos Ski Valley, died early Monday morning following a resurgence of cancer.

King, who was 80, is the second ski valley luminary to die in recent days. Ski instructor Bernard "Dadou" Mayer died Aug. 16.

King was also a ski instructor, along with an emergency medical technician and firefighter in the ski valley, and he served as village fire chief.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

